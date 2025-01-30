Rane Brake Linings Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 6.42% YOY, profit at ₹9.47 crore and revenue at ₹185.28 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Rane Brake Linings Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Rane Brake Linings Q3 Results 2025:Rane Brake Linings declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 12.8% year-over-year, with revenue reaching 185.28 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 6.42%, amounting to 9.47 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rane Brake Linings experienced a revenue growth of 6.71%, but profit fell significantly by 14.38%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.79% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs.

Rane Brake Linings Q3 Results

The operating income reflected a downward trend, decreasing by 11.22% quarter-over-quarter and 6.31% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 12.36, which is a 5.58% decrease compared to the previous year.

Rane Brake Linings has faced challenging market conditions, delivering a -6.87% return in the last week, -19.46% return over the last 6 months, and a -18.08% year-to-date return.

The current market capitalization of Rane Brake Linings is 595.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 1370 and a low of 642.95, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.

Rane Brake Linings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue185.28173.63+6.71%164.25+12.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.5525.3+4.94%22.54+17.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.425.62+14.23%5.24+22.52%
Total Operating Expense173.25160.08+8.23%151.41+14.42%
Operating Income12.0313.55-11.22%12.84-6.31%
Net Income Before Taxes12.5314.99-16.41%13.53-7.39%
Net Income9.4711.06-14.38%10.12-6.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.3614.33-13.75%13.09-5.58%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹9.47Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹185.28Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
