Rane Brake Linings Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 6.42% YOY, profit at ₹9.47 crore and revenue at ₹185.28 crore

Rane Brake Linings Q3 Results 2025:Rane Brake Linings declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 12.8% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹185.28 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 6.42%, amounting to ₹9.47 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Rane Brake Linings experienced a revenue growth of 6.71%, but profit fell significantly by 14.38%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.79% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs.
The operating income reflected a downward trend, decreasing by 11.22% quarter-over-quarter and 6.31% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹12.36, which is a 5.58% decrease compared to the previous year.
Rane Brake Linings has faced challenging market conditions, delivering a -6.87% return in the last week, -19.46% return over the last 6 months, and a -18.08% year-to-date return.
The current market capitalization of Rane Brake Linings is ₹595.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1370 and a low of ₹642.95, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.
Rane Brake Linings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|185.28
|173.63
|+6.71%
|164.25
|+12.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.55
|25.3
|+4.94%
|22.54
|+17.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.42
|5.62
|+14.23%
|5.24
|+22.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|173.25
|160.08
|+8.23%
|151.41
|+14.42%
|Operating Income
|12.03
|13.55
|-11.22%
|12.84
|-6.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.53
|14.99
|-16.41%
|13.53
|-7.39%
|Net Income
|9.47
|11.06
|-14.38%
|10.12
|-6.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.36
|14.33
|-13.75%
|13.09
|-5.58%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹9.47Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹185.28Cr