Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.36% YOY

Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.64% YoY & profit increased by 37.36% YoY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live
Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live

Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : Rane Engine Valves declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.64% & the profit increased by 37.36% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a decline in revenue by 8.48% and profit by 49.58%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.32% q-o-q & 0.36% Y-o-Y.

Operating income witnessed a significant decrease of 69.38% q-o-q & 54.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 3.07, marking a 14.11% decrease Y-o-Y.

Rane Engine Valves reported -6.95% return in the last 1 week, -3.3% return in the last 6 months, and 11.14% YTD return.

The market cap of Rane Engine Valves stands at 288.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 505.95 & 276.05 respectively.

Rane Engine Valves Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue137.12149.82-8.48%138.01-0.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.0232.95+9.32%35.89+0.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.855-3%4.69+3.41%
Total Operating Expense134.94142.7-5.44%133.22+1.29%
Operating Income2.187.12-69.38%4.79-54.49%
Net Income Before Taxes3.496.03-42.12%2.52+38.49%
Net Income2.394.74-49.58%1.74+37.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.0711.13-72.39%3.58-14.11%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.39Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>137.12Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsRane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.36% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -3.25 (-1.08%)

    Tata Steel

    157.85
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -2.45 (-1.53%)

    ITC

    492.20
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -1.85 (-0.37%)

    Tata Motors

    1,065.25
    09:51 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    37.6 (3.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,329.95
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    245.6 (7.96%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars

    52.20
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.7 (5.45%)

    Suzlon Energy

    63.58
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.87 (4.73%)

    Raymond

    2,074.00
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    81.05 (4.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue