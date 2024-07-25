Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.36% YOY

Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.36% YOY

Livemint

Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.64% YoY & profit increased by 37.36% YoY

Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live

Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : Rane Engine Valves declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.64% & the profit increased by 37.36% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a decline in revenue by 8.48% and profit by 49.58%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.32% q-o-q & 0.36% Y-o-Y.

Operating income witnessed a significant decrease of 69.38% q-o-q & 54.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 3.07, marking a 14.11% decrease Y-o-Y.

Rane Engine Valves reported -6.95% return in the last 1 week, -3.3% return in the last 6 months, and 11.14% YTD return.

The market cap of Rane Engine Valves stands at 288.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 505.95 & 276.05 respectively.

Rane Engine Valves Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue137.12149.82-8.48%138.01-0.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.0232.95+9.32%35.89+0.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.855-3%4.69+3.41%
Total Operating Expense134.94142.7-5.44%133.22+1.29%
Operating Income2.187.12-69.38%4.79-54.49%
Net Income Before Taxes3.496.03-42.12%2.52+38.49%
Net Income2.394.74-49.58%1.74+37.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.0711.13-72.39%3.58-14.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.39Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹137.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.