Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.36% YOY

Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.64% YoY & profit increased by 37.36% YoY

Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : Rane Engine Valves declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.64% & the profit increased by 37.36% YoY.

Quarterly comparison shows a decline in revenue by 8.48% and profit by 49.58%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.32% q-o-q & 0.36% Y-o-Y.

Operating income witnessed a significant decrease of 69.38% q-o-q & 54.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹3.07, marking a 14.11% decrease Y-o-Y.

Rane Engine Valves reported -6.95% return in the last 1 week, -3.3% return in the last 6 months, and 11.14% YTD return.

The market cap of Rane Engine Valves stands at ₹288.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹505.95 & ₹276.05 respectively.

Rane Engine Valves Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 137.12 149.82 -8.48% 138.01 -0.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.02 32.95 +9.32% 35.89 +0.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.85 5 -3% 4.69 +3.41% Total Operating Expense 134.94 142.7 -5.44% 133.22 +1.29% Operating Income 2.18 7.12 -69.38% 4.79 -54.49% Net Income Before Taxes 3.49 6.03 -42.12% 2.52 +38.49% Net Income 2.39 4.74 -49.58% 1.74 +37.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.07 11.13 -72.39% 3.58 -14.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.39Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹137.12Cr

