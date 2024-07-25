Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.36% YOY

Rane Engine Valves Q1 Results Live : Rane Engine Valves declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.64% & the profit increased by 37.36% YoY.
Quarterly comparison shows a decline in revenue by 8.48% and profit by 49.58%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.32% q-o-q & 0.36% Y-o-Y.
Operating income witnessed a significant decrease of 69.38% q-o-q & 54.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹3.07, marking a 14.11% decrease Y-o-Y.
Rane Engine Valves reported -6.95% return in the last 1 week, -3.3% return in the last 6 months, and 11.14% YTD return.
The market cap of Rane Engine Valves stands at ₹288.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹505.95 & ₹276.05 respectively.
Rane Engine Valves Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|137.12
|149.82
|-8.48%
|138.01
|-0.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.02
|32.95
|+9.32%
|35.89
|+0.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.85
|5
|-3%
|4.69
|+3.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|134.94
|142.7
|-5.44%
|133.22
|+1.29%
|Operating Income
|2.18
|7.12
|-69.38%
|4.79
|-54.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.49
|6.03
|-42.12%
|2.52
|+38.49%
|Net Income
|2.39
|4.74
|-49.58%
|1.74
|+37.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.07
|11.13
|-72.39%
|3.58
|-14.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.39Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹137.12Cr
