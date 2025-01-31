Rane Engine Valves Q3 Results 2025:Rane Engine Valves declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 3.79% compared to the previous year. The company recorded a loss of ₹8.86 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹3.5 crore it had declared in the same period last fiscal year. Moreover, revenue declined by 10.94% compared to the previous quarter.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.02% quarter-on-quarter and increased significantly by 15.2% year-on-year. This rise in expenses is a contributing factor to the overall loss reported.
Additionally, the operating income saw a substantial decline, dropping by 56.69% quarter-on-quarter and 30.28% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also took a hit, standing at ₹-11.61 for Q3, reflecting a staggering decrease of 339.88% compared to the same period last year.
Rane Engine Valves has faced significant challenges in the market, delivering a -16.12% return in the last week, -25.12% return over the past six months, and a -24.5% return year-to-date.
Currently, Rane Engine Valves holds a market capitalization of ₹221.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹666 and a low of ₹298.4.
Rane Engine Valves Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|131.25
|147.37
|-10.94%
|136.42
|-3.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.43
|36.69
|+2.02%
|32.49
|+15.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.8
|4.85
|-1.03%
|4.69
|+2.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|126.3
|135.94
|-7.09%
|129.32
|-2.34%
|Operating Income
|4.95
|11.43
|-56.69%
|7.1
|-30.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.33
|8.84
|-73.64%
|5.12
|-54.49%
|Net Income
|-8.86
|5.73
|-254.62%
|3.5
|-353.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-11.61
|8.22
|-241.24%
|4.84
|-339.88%
