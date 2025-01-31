Rane Engine Valves Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹8.86Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.79% YoY

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Rane Engine Valves Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Rane Engine Valves Q3 Results 2025:Rane Engine Valves declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 3.79% compared to the previous year. The company recorded a loss of 8.86 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of 3.5 crore it had declared in the same period last fiscal year. Moreover, revenue declined by 10.94% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.02% quarter-on-quarter and increased significantly by 15.2% year-on-year. This rise in expenses is a contributing factor to the overall loss reported.

Rane Engine Valves Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income saw a substantial decline, dropping by 56.69% quarter-on-quarter and 30.28% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also took a hit, standing at -11.61 for Q3, reflecting a staggering decrease of 339.88% compared to the same period last year.

Rane Engine Valves has faced significant challenges in the market, delivering a -16.12% return in the last week, -25.12% return over the past six months, and a -24.5% return year-to-date.

Currently, Rane Engine Valves holds a market capitalization of 221.37 crore, with a 52-week high of 666 and a low of 298.4.

Rane Engine Valves Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue131.25147.37-10.94%136.42-3.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.4336.69+2.02%32.49+15.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.84.85-1.03%4.69+2.35%
Total Operating Expense126.3135.94-7.09%129.32-2.34%
Operating Income4.9511.43-56.69%7.1-30.28%
Net Income Before Taxes2.338.84-73.64%5.12-54.49%
Net Income-8.865.73-254.62%3.5-353.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS-11.618.22-241.24%4.84-339.88%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-8.86Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹131.25Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
