Rane Engine Valves Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹8.86Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.79% YoY

Rane Engine Valves Q3 Results 2025:Rane Engine Valves declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 3.79% compared to the previous year. The company recorded a loss of ₹8.86 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹3.5 crore it had declared in the same period last fiscal year. Moreover, revenue declined by 10.94% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.02% quarter-on-quarter and increased significantly by 15.2% year-on-year. This rise in expenses is a contributing factor to the overall loss reported.

Advertisement

Rane Engine Valves Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income saw a substantial decline, dropping by 56.69% quarter-on-quarter and 30.28% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also took a hit, standing at ₹-11.61 for Q3, reflecting a staggering decrease of 339.88% compared to the same period last year.

Rane Engine Valves has faced significant challenges in the market, delivering a -16.12% return in the last week, -25.12% return over the past six months, and a -24.5% return year-to-date.

Currently, Rane Engine Valves holds a market capitalization of ₹221.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹666 and a low of ₹298.4.

Advertisement

Rane Engine Valves Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 131.25 147.37 -10.94% 136.42 -3.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.43 36.69 +2.02% 32.49 +15.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.8 4.85 -1.03% 4.69 +2.35% Total Operating Expense 126.3 135.94 -7.09% 129.32 -2.34% Operating Income 4.95 11.43 -56.69% 7.1 -30.28% Net Income Before Taxes 2.33 8.84 -73.64% 5.12 -54.49% Net Income -8.86 5.73 -254.62% 3.5 -353.14% Diluted Normalized EPS -11.61 8.22 -241.24% 4.84 -339.88%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.