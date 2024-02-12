Rane Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.91% YOY

Rane Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.26% & the profit decreased by 4.91% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.81% and the profit decreased by 4.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.29% q-o-q & decreased by 15.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 223.99% q-o-q & increased by 56.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹27.28 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.06% Y-o-Y.

Rane Holdings has delivered -5.84% return in the last 1 week, 21.98% return in the last 6 months, and -10.87% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Rane Holdings has a market cap of ₹1635.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1385.3 & ₹825 respectively.

Rane Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 837.04 928.13 -9.81% 874.25 -4.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 115.94 136.86 -15.29% 137.11 -15.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.1 34.95 -8.15% 35.63 -9.91% Total Operating Expense 778.95 974.98 -20.11% 837.13 -6.95% Operating Income 58.09 -46.85 +223.99% 37.12 +56.49% Net Income Before Taxes 58.78 -45.67 +228.71% 68.2 -13.81% Net Income 38.96 40.64 -4.13% 40.97 -4.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.28 65.86 -58.58% 31.38 -13.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹38.96Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹837.04Cr

