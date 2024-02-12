Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rane Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.91% YOY

Rane Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.91% YOY

Livemint

Rane Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.26% YoY & profit decreased by 4.91% YoY

Rane Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rane Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.26% & the profit decreased by 4.91% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.81% and the profit decreased by 4.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.29% q-o-q & decreased by 15.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 223.99% q-o-q & increased by 56.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 27.28 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.06% Y-o-Y.

Rane Holdings has delivered -5.84% return in the last 1 week, 21.98% return in the last 6 months, and -10.87% YTD return.

Currently, Rane Holdings has a market cap of 1635.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1385.3 & 825 respectively.

Rane Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue837.04928.13-9.81%874.25-4.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total115.94136.86-15.29%137.11-15.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.134.95-8.15%35.63-9.91%
Total Operating Expense778.95974.98-20.11%837.13-6.95%
Operating Income58.09-46.85+223.99%37.12+56.49%
Net Income Before Taxes58.78-45.67+228.71%68.2-13.81%
Net Income38.9640.64-4.13%40.97-4.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.2865.86-58.58%31.38-13.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹38.96Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹837.04Cr

