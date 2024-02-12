Rane Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 4.91% YOY

Rane Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.26% & the profit decreased by 4.91% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.81% and the profit decreased by 4.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.29% q-o-q & decreased by 15.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 223.99% q-o-q & increased by 56.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹27.28 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.06% Y-o-Y.
Rane Holdings has delivered -5.84% return in the last 1 week, 21.98% return in the last 6 months, and -10.87% YTD return.
Currently, Rane Holdings has a market cap of ₹1635.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1385.3 & ₹825 respectively.
Rane Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|837.04
|928.13
|-9.81%
|874.25
|-4.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|115.94
|136.86
|-15.29%
|137.11
|-15.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.1
|34.95
|-8.15%
|35.63
|-9.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|778.95
|974.98
|-20.11%
|837.13
|-6.95%
|Operating Income
|58.09
|-46.85
|+223.99%
|37.12
|+56.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|58.78
|-45.67
|+228.71%
|68.2
|-13.81%
|Net Income
|38.96
|40.64
|-4.13%
|40.97
|-4.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.28
|65.86
|-58.58%
|31.38
|-13.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹38.96Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹837.04Cr
