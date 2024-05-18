Rane Holdings Q4 results : profit at ₹31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.19% YoY

Rane Holdings Q4 Results Live : Rane Holdings declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 7.19% and the profit reaching ₹31.4cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where Rane Holdings had reported a loss of ₹18.85cr, the current results show a significant improvement.

The company's revenue saw a growth of 3.96% from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 2.74% quarter-on-quarter and 13.45% year-on-year.

Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 28.18% sequentially and 21.01% compared to the same period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹26.18, marking a substantial 419.92% increase year-on-year.

Rane Holdings experienced a negative return of -2.46% in the last week, while showing positive returns of 1.7% in the last 6 months. The year-to-date return stands at -0.85%.

With a current market capitalization of ₹1819.42 Cr, Rane Holdings has a 52-week high/low of ₹1499 and ₹895.05 respectively.

Rane Holdings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 870.19 837.04 +3.96% 937.65 -7.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 112.76 115.94 -2.74% 130.28 -13.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.6 32.1 +7.79% 39.9 -13.28% Total Operating Expense 828.47 778.95 +6.36% 884.83 -6.37% Operating Income 41.72 58.09 -28.18% 52.82 -21.01% Net Income Before Taxes 45.07 58.78 -23.32% 3.49 +1191.4% Net Income 31.4 38.96 -19.4% -18.85 +266.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.18 27.28 -4.03% -8.18 +419.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.4Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹870.19Cr

