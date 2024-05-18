Rane Holdings Q4 results : profit at ₹31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.19% YoY

Rane Holdings Q4 Results Live : Rane Holdings declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 7.19% and the profit reaching ₹31.4cr.
In comparison to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where Rane Holdings had reported a loss of ₹18.85cr, the current results show a significant improvement.
The company's revenue saw a growth of 3.96% from the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 2.74% quarter-on-quarter and 13.45% year-on-year.
Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 28.18% sequentially and 21.01% compared to the same period last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹26.18, marking a substantial 419.92% increase year-on-year.
Rane Holdings experienced a negative return of -2.46% in the last week, while showing positive returns of 1.7% in the last 6 months. The year-to-date return stands at -0.85%.
With a current market capitalization of ₹1819.42 Cr, Rane Holdings has a 52-week high/low of ₹1499 and ₹895.05 respectively.
Rane Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|870.19
|837.04
|+3.96%
|937.65
|-7.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|112.76
|115.94
|-2.74%
|130.28
|-13.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.6
|32.1
|+7.79%
|39.9
|-13.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|828.47
|778.95
|+6.36%
|884.83
|-6.37%
|Operating Income
|41.72
|58.09
|-28.18%
|52.82
|-21.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45.07
|58.78
|-23.32%
|3.49
|+1191.4%
|Net Income
|31.4
|38.96
|-19.4%
|-18.85
|+266.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.18
|27.28
|-4.03%
|-8.18
|+419.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.4Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹870.19Cr
