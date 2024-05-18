Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rane Holdings Q4 results : profit at 31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.19% YoY

Rane Holdings Q4 results : profit at ₹31.4Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.19% YoY

Livemint

Rane Holdings Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 7.19% YoY & profit at 31.4Cr

Rane Holdings Q4 Results Live

Rane Holdings Q4 Results Live : Rane Holdings declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 7.19% and the profit reaching 31.4cr.

In comparison to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where Rane Holdings had reported a loss of 18.85cr, the current results show a significant improvement.

The company's revenue saw a growth of 3.96% from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a decline of 2.74% quarter-on-quarter and 13.45% year-on-year.

Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 28.18% sequentially and 21.01% compared to the same period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stands at 26.18, marking a substantial 419.92% increase year-on-year.

Rane Holdings experienced a negative return of -2.46% in the last week, while showing positive returns of 1.7% in the last 6 months. The year-to-date return stands at -0.85%.

With a current market capitalization of 1819.42 Cr, Rane Holdings has a 52-week high/low of 1499 and 895.05 respectively.

Rane Holdings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue870.19837.04+3.96%937.65-7.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total112.76115.94-2.74%130.28-13.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.632.1+7.79%39.9-13.28%
Total Operating Expense828.47778.95+6.36%884.83-6.37%
Operating Income41.7258.09-28.18%52.82-21.01%
Net Income Before Taxes45.0758.78-23.32%3.49+1191.4%
Net Income31.438.96-19.4%-18.85+266.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.1827.28-4.03%-8.18+419.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.4Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹870.19Cr

