Rane Madras Q1 results : profit at ₹3.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.27% YoY

Rane Madras Q1 Results Live : Rane Madras announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 11.27% YoY, amounting to ₹3.41Cr in profit.
It is important to note that Rane Madras had faced a loss of ₹14.47Cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue witnessed a growth of 0.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 15.55% q-o-q but decreased by 30.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income showed a significant increase of 1352.63% q-o-q and 2941.18% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹2.12, marking a rise of 251.08% Y-o-Y.
Rane Madras reported a -1.86% return in the last 1 week, while showing positive returns of 9.83% in the last 6 months and 8.18% YTD.
Currently, Rane Madras holds a market cap of ₹1440.45 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1023 & ₹603.55 respectively.
Rane Madras Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|522.01
|518.32
|+0.71%
|588.34
|-11.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|54.68
|47.32
|+15.55%
|78.36
|-30.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.14
|21.92
|-3.56%
|24.32
|-13.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|502.69
|516.99
|-2.77%
|589.02
|-14.66%
|Operating Income
|19.32
|1.33
|+1352.63%
|-0.68
|+2941.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6
|-11.58
|+151.81%
|-13.47
|+144.54%
|Net Income
|3.41
|-9.37
|+136.39%
|-14.47
|+123.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.12
|-5.12
|+141.42%
|-1.4
|+251.08%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess