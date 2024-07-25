Rane Madras Q1 results : profit at ₹3.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.27% YoY

Rane Madras Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 11.27% YoY & profit at ₹ 3.41Cr

Rane Madras Q1 Results Live : Rane Madras announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 11.27% YoY, amounting to ₹3.41Cr in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that Rane Madras had faced a loss of ₹14.47Cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue witnessed a growth of 0.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 15.55% q-o-q but decreased by 30.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed a significant increase of 1352.63% q-o-q and 2941.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹2.12, marking a rise of 251.08% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rane Madras reported a -1.86% return in the last 1 week, while showing positive returns of 9.83% in the last 6 months and 8.18% YTD.

Currently, Rane Madras holds a market cap of ₹1440.45 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1023 & ₹603.55 respectively.

Rane Madras Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 522.01 518.32 +0.71% 588.34 -11.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 54.68 47.32 +15.55% 78.36 -30.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.14 21.92 -3.56% 24.32 -13.08% Total Operating Expense 502.69 516.99 -2.77% 589.02 -14.66% Operating Income 19.32 1.33 +1352.63% -0.68 +2941.18% Net Income Before Taxes 6 -11.58 +151.81% -13.47 +144.54% Net Income 3.41 -9.37 +136.39% -14.47 +123.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.12 -5.12 +141.42% -1.4 +251.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.41Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹522.01Cr

