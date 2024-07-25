Hello User
Rane Madras Q1 results : profit at ₹3.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.27% YoY

Livemint

Rane Madras Q1 Results Live : Rane Madras announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with a decrease in revenue by 11.27% YoY, amounting to 3.41Cr in profit.

It is important to note that Rane Madras had faced a loss of 14.47Cr in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue witnessed a growth of 0.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 15.55% q-o-q but decreased by 30.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed a significant increase of 1352.63% q-o-q and 2941.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stood at 2.12, marking a rise of 251.08% Y-o-Y.

Rane Madras reported a -1.86% return in the last 1 week, while showing positive returns of 9.83% in the last 6 months and 8.18% YTD.

Currently, Rane Madras holds a market cap of 1440.45 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1023 & 603.55 respectively.

Rane Madras Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue522.01518.32+0.71%588.34-11.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total54.6847.32+15.55%78.36-30.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.1421.92-3.56%24.32-13.08%
Total Operating Expense502.69516.99-2.77%589.02-14.66%
Operating Income19.321.33+1352.63%-0.68+2941.18%
Net Income Before Taxes6-11.58+151.81%-13.47+144.54%
Net Income3.41-9.37+136.39%-14.47+123.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.12-5.12+141.42%-1.4+251.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.41Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹522.01Cr

