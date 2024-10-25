Rane Madras Q2 results: loss at ₹0.68Cr, Revenue decreased by 13.45% YoY

Rane Madras Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 13.45% YoY & loss at 0.68Cr

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Rane Madras Q2 Results Live
Rane Madras Q2 Results Live

Rane Madras Q2 Results Live : Rane Madras declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 13.45% year-over-year, resulting in a loss of 0.68 crore. This marks a significant shift from the previous fiscal year, where the company reported a profit of 17.77 crore during the same period.

Despite the year-over-year decline, Rane Madras saw a slight improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with a growth of 1.34%. This indicates some resilience amid the overall downturn in revenue performance.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a decline of 0.64% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial decrease of 26.37% year-over-year, reflecting efforts to control costs amidst falling revenues.

Operating income, however, faced challenges, decreasing by 25.72% quarter-over-quarter, although it showed an impressive increase of 118.46% year-over-year, signaling some operational recovery relative to the prior year.

Rane Madras reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -0.38 for Q2, a significant decrease of 100.84% year-over-year, highlighting the impact of the current financial struggles on shareholder returns.

In terms of market performance, Rane Madras has delivered a -11.46% return over the last week, while showing a 12.59% return over the past six months and a 15.87% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 1542.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 1529 and a low of 631.

Rane Madras Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue529.02522.01+1.34%611.24-13.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total54.3354.68-0.64%73.79-26.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.3121.14+0.8%23.94-10.99%
Total Operating Expense514.67502.69+2.38%688.96-25.3%
Operating Income14.3519.32-25.72%-77.72+118.46%
Net Income Before Taxes0.396-93.5%-90.34+100.43%
Net Income-0.683.41-119.94%17.77-103.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.382.12-117.91%45.1-100.84%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.68Cr
₹529.02Cr
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsRane Madras Q2 results: loss at ₹0.68Cr, Revenue decreased by 13.45% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,075.90
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -203 (-15.87%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.70
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.3 (-2.21%)

    ITC share price

    488.75
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    16.9 (3.58%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    264.50
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -6.9 (-2.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    453.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.85 (2.45%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,595.05
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    20.1 (0.78%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    961.90
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -77.5 (-7.46%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    710.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -48.15 (-6.34%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    282.65
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -18 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,212.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    98.5 (8.84%)

    Cyient share price

    1,863.60
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    87.85 (4.95%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    ITC share price

    488.95
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    17.1 (3.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.