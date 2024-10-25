Rane Madras Q2 results: loss at ₹0.68Cr, Revenue decreased by 13.45% YoY

Rane Madras Q2 Results Live : Rane Madras declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 13.45% year-over-year, resulting in a loss of ₹0.68 crore. This marks a significant shift from the previous fiscal year, where the company reported a profit of ₹17.77 crore during the same period.
Despite the year-over-year decline, Rane Madras saw a slight improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with a growth of 1.34%. This indicates some resilience amid the overall downturn in revenue performance.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a decline of 0.64% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial decrease of 26.37% year-over-year, reflecting efforts to control costs amidst falling revenues.
Operating income, however, faced challenges, decreasing by 25.72% quarter-over-quarter, although it showed an impressive increase of 118.46% year-over-year, signaling some operational recovery relative to the prior year.
Rane Madras reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹-0.38 for Q2, a significant decrease of 100.84% year-over-year, highlighting the impact of the current financial struggles on shareholder returns.
In terms of market performance, Rane Madras has delivered a -11.46% return over the last week, while showing a 12.59% return over the past six months and a 15.87% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹1542.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1529 and a low of ₹631.
Rane Madras Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|529.02
|522.01
|+1.34%
|611.24
|-13.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|54.33
|54.68
|-0.64%
|73.79
|-26.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.31
|21.14
|+0.8%
|23.94
|-10.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|514.67
|502.69
|+2.38%
|688.96
|-25.3%
|Operating Income
|14.35
|19.32
|-25.72%
|-77.72
|+118.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.39
|6
|-93.5%
|-90.34
|+100.43%
|Net Income
|-0.68
|3.41
|-119.94%
|17.77
|-103.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.38
|2.12
|-117.91%
|45.1
|-100.84%
