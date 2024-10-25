Hello User
Rane Madras Q2 results: loss at ₹0.68Cr, Revenue decreased by 13.45% YoY

Rane Madras Q2 results: loss at ₹0.68Cr, Revenue decreased by 13.45% YoY

Livemint

Rane Madras Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 13.45% YoY & loss at 0.68Cr

Rane Madras Q2 Results Live

Rane Madras Q2 Results Live : Rane Madras declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue decreased by 13.45% year-over-year, resulting in a loss of 0.68 crore. This marks a significant shift from the previous fiscal year, where the company reported a profit of 17.77 crore during the same period.

Despite the year-over-year decline, Rane Madras saw a slight improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with a growth of 1.34%. This indicates some resilience amid the overall downturn in revenue performance.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a decline of 0.64% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial decrease of 26.37% year-over-year, reflecting efforts to control costs amidst falling revenues.

Operating income, however, faced challenges, decreasing by 25.72% quarter-over-quarter, although it showed an impressive increase of 118.46% year-over-year, signaling some operational recovery relative to the prior year.

Rane Madras reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -0.38 for Q2, a significant decrease of 100.84% year-over-year, highlighting the impact of the current financial struggles on shareholder returns.

In terms of market performance, Rane Madras has delivered a -11.46% return over the last week, while showing a 12.59% return over the past six months and a 15.87% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 1542.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 1529 and a low of 631.

Rane Madras Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue529.02522.01+1.34%611.24-13.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total54.3354.68-0.64%73.79-26.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.3121.14+0.8%23.94-10.99%
Total Operating Expense514.67502.69+2.38%688.96-25.3%
Operating Income14.3519.32-25.72%-77.72+118.46%
Net Income Before Taxes0.396-93.5%-90.34+100.43%
Net Income-0.683.41-119.94%17.77-103.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.382.12-117.91%45.1-100.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.68Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹529.02Cr

