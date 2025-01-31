Rane Madras Q3 Results 2025:Rane Madras declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 0.11%. However, the company faced a loss of ₹0.22Cr, a significant decline from a profit of ₹9.09Cr reported in the same period last fiscal year. Notably, the revenue also declined by 1.4% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.77% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.49% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could be impacting the bottom line.

Rane Madras Q3 Results

Operating income was reported up by 6.62% compared to the previous quarter but showed a significant decrease of 41.49% year-over-year, highlighting a challenging year for the company. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.09 for Q3, reflecting a steep decline of 101.61% year-over-year.

Rane Madras has recorded a -7.4% return over the last week, -18.77% over the last six months, and -16.89% year-to-date, indicating a tough market environment for the stock.

As it stands, Rane Madras holds a market capitalization of ₹1164.19Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1529 and a low of ₹631.

Rane Madras Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 521.62 529.02 -1.4% 521.05 +0.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 54.75 54.33 +0.77% 51.9 +5.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.69 21.31 +1.78% 20.85 +4.03% Total Operating Expense 506.32 514.67 -1.62% 494.9 +2.31% Operating Income 15.3 14.35 +6.62% 26.15 -41.49% Net Income Before Taxes 0.41 0.39 +5.13% 12.88 -96.82% Net Income -0.22 -0.68 +67.65% 9.09 -102.42% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.09 -0.38 +76.32% 5.59 -101.61%