Rane Madras Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.22Cr, Revenue increased by 0.11% YoY

Rane Madras Q3 Results 2025:Rane Madras declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 0.11%. However, the company faced a loss of ₹0.22Cr, a significant decline from a profit of ₹9.09Cr reported in the same period last fiscal year. Notably, the revenue also declined by 1.4% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.77% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.49% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could be impacting the bottom line.
Operating income was reported up by 6.62% compared to the previous quarter but showed a significant decrease of 41.49% year-over-year, highlighting a challenging year for the company. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.09 for Q3, reflecting a steep decline of 101.61% year-over-year.
Rane Madras has recorded a -7.4% return over the last week, -18.77% over the last six months, and -16.89% year-to-date, indicating a tough market environment for the stock.
As it stands, Rane Madras holds a market capitalization of ₹1164.19Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1529 and a low of ₹631.
Rane Madras Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|521.62
|529.02
|-1.4%
|521.05
|+0.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|54.75
|54.33
|+0.77%
|51.9
|+5.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.69
|21.31
|+1.78%
|20.85
|+4.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|506.32
|514.67
|-1.62%
|494.9
|+2.31%
|Operating Income
|15.3
|14.35
|+6.62%
|26.15
|-41.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.41
|0.39
|+5.13%
|12.88
|-96.82%
|Net Income
|-0.22
|-0.68
|+67.65%
|9.09
|-102.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.09
|-0.38
|+76.32%
|5.59
|-101.61%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-0.22Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹521.62Cr