Rane Madras Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.22Cr, Revenue increased by 0.11% YoY

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Rane Madras Q3 Results 2025:Rane Madras declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 0.11%. However, the company faced a loss of 0.22Cr, a significant decline from a profit of 9.09Cr reported in the same period last fiscal year. Notably, the revenue also declined by 1.4% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.77% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 5.49% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could be impacting the bottom line.

Operating income was reported up by 6.62% compared to the previous quarter but showed a significant decrease of 41.49% year-over-year, highlighting a challenging year for the company. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at -0.09 for Q3, reflecting a steep decline of 101.61% year-over-year.

Rane Madras has recorded a -7.4% return over the last week, -18.77% over the last six months, and -16.89% year-to-date, indicating a tough market environment for the stock.

As it stands, Rane Madras holds a market capitalization of 1164.19Cr, with a 52-week high of 1529 and a low of 631.

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue521.62529.02-1.4%521.05+0.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total54.7554.33+0.77%51.9+5.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.6921.31+1.78%20.85+4.03%
Total Operating Expense506.32514.67-1.62%494.9+2.31%
Operating Income15.314.35+6.62%26.15-41.49%
Net Income Before Taxes0.410.39+5.13%12.88-96.82%
Net Income-0.22-0.68+67.65%9.09-102.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.09-0.38+76.32%5.59-101.61%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
