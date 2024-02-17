Rap Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 68.97% YOY

Rap Media announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024, revealing a stagnant topline with a 0% decrease in revenue year-over-year.
However, the company also reported a significant increase in loss by 68.97% compared to the same quarter last year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Rap Media saw a 0% decline in revenue and a substantial 65.47% decrease in loss.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a promising decline of 42.99% quarter-over-quarter and a 9.11% decrease year-over-year.
On the operational front, the operating income witnessed a notable 65.84% increase sequentially, but faced a significant 70.21% decline year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹-0.33, reflecting a substantial 73.68% decrease compared to the previous year.
Rap Media's recent performance in the market includes a 0.52% return in the last week, a -41.12% return in the last 6 months, and a -4.41% year-to-date return.
As of now, Rap Media holds a market capitalization of ₹9.04 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹30.45 and ₹13.02 respectively.
Rap Media Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.08
|-42.99%
|0.05
|-9.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.06
|0.13
|-50%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.19
|0.57
|-65.84%
|0.11
|+70.21%
|Operating Income
|-0.19
|-0.57
|+65.84%
|-0.11
|-70.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.19
|-0.56
|+65.47%
|-0.11
|-68.97%
|Net Income
|-0.19
|-0.56
|+65.47%
|-0.11
|-68.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.33
|-0.95
|+65.39%
|-0.19
|-73.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
