Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rap Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 68.97% YOY

Rap Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 68.97% YOY

Livemint

Rap Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 68.97% YoY

Rap Media Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rap Media announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024, revealing a stagnant topline with a 0% decrease in revenue year-over-year.

However, the company also reported a significant increase in loss by 68.97% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Rap Media saw a 0% decline in revenue and a substantial 65.47% decrease in loss.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a promising decline of 42.99% quarter-over-quarter and a 9.11% decrease year-over-year.

On the operational front, the operating income witnessed a notable 65.84% increase sequentially, but faced a significant 70.21% decline year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at -0.33, reflecting a substantial 73.68% decrease compared to the previous year.

Rap Media's recent performance in the market includes a 0.52% return in the last week, a -41.12% return in the last 6 months, and a -4.41% year-to-date return.

As of now, Rap Media holds a market capitalization of 9.04 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 30.45 and 13.02 respectively.

Rap Media Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.08-42.99%0.05-9.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.060.13-50%0+0%
Total Operating Expense0.190.57-65.84%0.11+70.21%
Operating Income-0.19-0.57+65.84%-0.11-70.21%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.19-0.56+65.47%-0.11-68.97%
Net Income-0.19-0.56+65.47%-0.11-68.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.33-0.95+65.39%-0.19-73.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.