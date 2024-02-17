Rap Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 68.97% YOY

Rap Media announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024, revealing a stagnant topline with a 0% decrease in revenue year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company also reported a significant increase in loss by 68.97% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Rap Media saw a 0% decline in revenue and a substantial 65.47% decrease in loss.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a promising decline of 42.99% quarter-over-quarter and a 9.11% decrease year-over-year.

On the operational front, the operating income witnessed a notable 65.84% increase sequentially, but faced a significant 70.21% decline year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹-0.33, reflecting a substantial 73.68% decrease compared to the previous year.

Rap Media's recent performance in the market includes a 0.52% return in the last week, a -41.12% return in the last 6 months, and a -4.41% year-to-date return.

As of now, Rap Media holds a market capitalization of ₹9.04 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹30.45 and ₹13.02 respectively.

Rap Media Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.08 -42.99% 0.05 -9.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.06 0.13 -50% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 0.19 0.57 -65.84% 0.11 +70.21% Operating Income -0.19 -0.57 +65.84% -0.11 -70.21% Net Income Before Taxes -0.19 -0.56 +65.47% -0.11 -68.97% Net Income -0.19 -0.56 +65.47% -0.11 -68.97% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.33 -0.95 +65.39% -0.19 -73.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

