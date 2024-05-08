Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rapicut Carbides Q4 results : profit at 0.53Cr, Revenue increased by 7.72% YoY

Rapicut Carbides Q4 results : profit at ₹0.53Cr, Revenue increased by 7.72% YoY

Livemint

Rapicut Carbides Q4 results : Revenue increased by 7.72% YoY & profit at 0.53Cr

Rapicut Carbides Q4 Results Live

Rapicut Carbides Q4 Results Live : Rapicut Carbides announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, showing a 7.72% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

The company reported a profit of 0.53 crore in Q4, a significant turnaround from the loss of 0.34 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue grew by 10.84%, indicating a positive growth trajectory for Rapicut Carbides.

Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 5.54% sequentially and 11.05% year-on-year, which could be a point of concern for investors.

The operating income saw a 0.9% increase quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 4990.37% increase year-on-year, showcasing strong operational performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 1, marking a substantial 259.23% increase year-on-year.

Rapicut Carbides has delivered returns of 0.44% in the last 1 week, 25.09% in the last 6 months, and 31.67% year-to-date, outperforming the market.

With a market capitalization of 55.7 crore, Rapicut Carbides has a 52-week high/low of 140.95 and 45.71 respectively, reflecting the company's stock performance.

Rapicut Carbides Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.9215.26+10.84%15.7+7.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.391.31+5.54%1.25+11.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.12-0.67%0.15-23%
Total Operating Expense16.2614.61+11.29%15.72+3.43%
Operating Income0.660.65+0.9%-0.01+4990.37%
Net Income Before Taxes0.540.51+7.12%-0.11+591.22%
Net Income0.530.46+15.59%-0.34+258.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.86+16.28%-0.63+259.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.92Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.