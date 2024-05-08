Rapicut Carbides Q4 results : profit at ₹0.53Cr, Revenue increased by 7.72% YoY

Rapicut Carbides Q4 Results Live : Rapicut Carbides announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, showing a 7.72% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.
The company reported a profit of ₹0.53 crore in Q4, a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹0.34 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue grew by 10.84%, indicating a positive growth trajectory for Rapicut Carbides.
Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 5.54% sequentially and 11.05% year-on-year, which could be a point of concern for investors.
The operating income saw a 0.9% increase quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 4990.37% increase year-on-year, showcasing strong operational performance.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1, marking a substantial 259.23% increase year-on-year.
Rapicut Carbides has delivered returns of 0.44% in the last 1 week, 25.09% in the last 6 months, and 31.67% year-to-date, outperforming the market.
With a market capitalization of ₹55.7 crore, Rapicut Carbides has a 52-week high/low of ₹140.95 and ₹45.71 respectively, reflecting the company's stock performance.
Rapicut Carbides Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.92
|15.26
|+10.84%
|15.7
|+7.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.39
|1.31
|+5.54%
|1.25
|+11.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.12
|-0.67%
|0.15
|-23%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.26
|14.61
|+11.29%
|15.72
|+3.43%
|Operating Income
|0.66
|0.65
|+0.9%
|-0.01
|+4990.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.54
|0.51
|+7.12%
|-0.11
|+591.22%
|Net Income
|0.53
|0.46
|+15.59%
|-0.34
|+258.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1
|0.86
|+16.28%
|-0.63
|+259.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.92Cr
