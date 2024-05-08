Rapicut Carbides Q4 results : profit at ₹0.53Cr, Revenue increased by 7.72% YoY

Rapicut Carbides Q4 results : Revenue increased by 7.72% YoY & profit at ₹ 0.53Cr

Rapicut Carbides Q4 Results Live : Rapicut Carbides announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, showing a 7.72% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

The company reported a profit of ₹0.53 crore in Q4, a significant turnaround from the loss of ₹0.34 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue grew by 10.84%, indicating a positive growth trajectory for Rapicut Carbides.

Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 5.54% sequentially and 11.05% year-on-year, which could be a point of concern for investors.

The operating income saw a 0.9% increase quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 4990.37% increase year-on-year, showcasing strong operational performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1, marking a substantial 259.23% increase year-on-year.

Rapicut Carbides has delivered returns of 0.44% in the last 1 week, 25.09% in the last 6 months, and 31.67% year-to-date, outperforming the market.

With a market capitalization of ₹55.7 crore, Rapicut Carbides has a 52-week high/low of ₹140.95 and ₹45.71 respectively, reflecting the company's stock performance.

Rapicut Carbides Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.92 15.26 +10.84% 15.7 +7.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.39 1.31 +5.54% 1.25 +11.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.12 0.12 -0.67% 0.15 -23% Total Operating Expense 16.26 14.61 +11.29% 15.72 +3.43% Operating Income 0.66 0.65 +0.9% -0.01 +4990.37% Net Income Before Taxes 0.54 0.51 +7.12% -0.11 +591.22% Net Income 0.53 0.46 +15.59% -0.34 +258.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 1 0.86 +16.28% -0.63 +259.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹16.92Cr

