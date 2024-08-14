Rategain Travel Technologies Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 82.16% YoY

Rategain Travel Technologies Q1 Results Live : Rategain Travel Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue increased by 21.23% year-over-year (YoY), and profit saw a significant rise of 82.16% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by a modest 1.64%, while profit decreased by 9.29%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have also seen an upward trend. On a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, SG&A expenses rose by 6.49%, and on a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) basis, these expenses increased by 16.84%. This rise in expenses has had an impact on the company's operating income.

Operating income for Rategain Travel Technologies decreased by 9.92% q-o-q but showed a robust increase of 52.2% YoY. This indicates that despite the rise in expenses, the company has managed to improve its operational efficiency and profitability over the past year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹3.81, marking a substantial increase of 67.11% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's strong financial performance and its ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Despite the positive Q1 results, Rategain Travel Technologies has delivered a return of -4.24% in the last week and -11.48% in the last six months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return is slightly positive at 0.78%, indicating some recovery in the company's stock performance.

As of now, Rategain Travel Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹8643.04 Crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹921.7 and a 52-week low of ₹528.05, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.

Analyst sentiment towards the company remains positive. As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of four analysts covering Rategain Travel Technologies, three have given a 'Buy' rating and one has given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Strong Buy', indicating a bullish outlook on the company's future performance.

Rategain Travel Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 260.01 255.81 +1.64% 214.48 +21.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 102.77 96.51 +6.49% 87.96 +16.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.49 9.53 -0.43% 11.32 -16.18% Total Operating Expense 219.73 211.09 +4.09% 188.01 +16.87% Operating Income 40.28 44.72 -9.92% 26.47 +52.2% Net Income Before Taxes 58.24 65.45 -11.02% 32.11 +81.35% Net Income 45.38 50.02 -9.29% 24.91 +82.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.81 4.2 -9.29% 2.28 +67.11%