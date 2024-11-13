Rategain Travel Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 73.81% YOY

Rategain Travel Technologies Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.12% YoY & profit increased by 73.81% YoY

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Rategain Travel Technologies Q2 Results Live : Rategain Travel Technologies declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, revealing an impressive topline increase of 18.12% year-over-year. This growth is complemented by a remarkable profit rise of 73.81% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rategain's revenue showed a healthy growth of 6.63%, while profit experienced a 15.06% increase, indicating a consistent upward trajectory for the company.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.73% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.83% year-over-year, reflecting a controlled expense management strategy amidst growth.

Operating income saw a significant boost, up by 27.88% quarter-over-quarter and 43.12% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency and strong demand in the market.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.38, marking an impressive increase of 58.12% year-over-year, further underscoring the company's profitability and shareholder value creation.

Despite a -4.38% return in the last week, Rategain Travel Technologies has delivered an 8.91% return over the past six months and a 3.75% year-to-date return, indicating a resilient performance amidst market fluctuations.

With a current market capitalization of 8900.21 Cr, Rategain's stock has seen a 52-week high of 921.7 and a low of 635.55, reflecting strong investor interest and market confidence.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, out of five analysts covering Rategain Travel Technologies, one has issued a Sell rating, while two analysts recommend a Buy and two others suggest a Strong Buy, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Rategain Travel Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue277.26260.01+6.63%234.72+18.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total104.55102.77+1.73%94.33+10.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.719.49-8.25%10.43-16.47%
Total Operating Expense225.75219.73+2.74%198.73+13.59%
Operating Income51.5140.28+27.88%35.99+43.12%
Net Income Before Taxes68.558.24+17.63%39.28+74.39%
Net Income52.2145.38+15.06%30.04+73.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.383.81+14.96%2.77+58.12%
