Rategain Travel Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 73.81% YOY

Rategain Travel Technologies Q2 Results Live : Rategain Travel Technologies declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, revealing an impressive topline increase of 18.12% year-over-year. This growth is complemented by a remarkable profit rise of 73.81% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Rategain's revenue showed a healthy growth of 6.63%, while profit experienced a 15.06% increase, indicating a consistent upward trajectory for the company.
The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.73% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.83% year-over-year, reflecting a controlled expense management strategy amidst growth.
Operating income saw a significant boost, up by 27.88% quarter-over-quarter and 43.12% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency and strong demand in the market.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.38, marking an impressive increase of 58.12% year-over-year, further underscoring the company's profitability and shareholder value creation.
Despite a -4.38% return in the last week, Rategain Travel Technologies has delivered an 8.91% return over the past six months and a 3.75% year-to-date return, indicating a resilient performance amidst market fluctuations.
With a current market capitalization of ₹8900.21 Cr, Rategain's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹921.7 and a low of ₹635.55, reflecting strong investor interest and market confidence.
As of 13 Nov, 2024, out of five analysts covering Rategain Travel Technologies, one has issued a Sell rating, while two analysts recommend a Buy and two others suggest a Strong Buy, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.
Rategain Travel Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|277.26
|260.01
|+6.63%
|234.72
|+18.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|104.55
|102.77
|+1.73%
|94.33
|+10.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.71
|9.49
|-8.25%
|10.43
|-16.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|225.75
|219.73
|+2.74%
|198.73
|+13.59%
|Operating Income
|51.51
|40.28
|+27.88%
|35.99
|+43.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|68.5
|58.24
|+17.63%
|39.28
|+74.39%
|Net Income
|52.21
|45.38
|+15.06%
|30.04
|+73.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.38
|3.81
|+14.96%
|2.77
|+58.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹52.21Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹277.26Cr
