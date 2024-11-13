Rategain Travel Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 73.81% YOY

Rategain Travel Technologies Q2 Results Live : Rategain Travel Technologies declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, revealing an impressive topline increase of 18.12% year-over-year. This growth is complemented by a remarkable profit rise of 73.81% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rategain's revenue showed a healthy growth of 6.63%, while profit experienced a 15.06% increase, indicating a consistent upward trajectory for the company.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.73% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.83% year-over-year, reflecting a controlled expense management strategy amidst growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income saw a significant boost, up by 27.88% quarter-over-quarter and 43.12% year-over-year, showcasing operational efficiency and strong demand in the market.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.38, marking an impressive increase of 58.12% year-over-year, further underscoring the company's profitability and shareholder value creation.

Despite a -4.38% return in the last week, Rategain Travel Technologies has delivered an 8.91% return over the past six months and a 3.75% year-to-date return, indicating a resilient performance amidst market fluctuations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a current market capitalization of ₹8900.21 Cr, Rategain's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹921.7 and a low of ₹635.55, reflecting strong investor interest and market confidence.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, out of five analysts covering Rategain Travel Technologies, one has issued a Sell rating, while two analysts recommend a Buy and two others suggest a Strong Buy, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Rategain Travel Technologies Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 277.26 260.01 +6.63% 234.72 +18.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 104.55 102.77 +1.73% 94.33 +10.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.71 9.49 -8.25% 10.43 -16.47% Total Operating Expense 225.75 219.73 +2.74% 198.73 +13.59% Operating Income 51.51 40.28 +27.88% 35.99 +43.12% Net Income Before Taxes 68.5 58.24 +17.63% 39.28 +74.39% Net Income 52.21 45.38 +15.06% 30.04 +73.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.38 3.81 +14.96% 2.77 +58.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹52.21Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹277.26Cr

