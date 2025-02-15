Rategain Travel Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Rategain Travel Technologies declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant rise in profitability. The company's profit surged by 39.88% year-on-year, reaching ₹56.54 crore, while revenue increased by 10.59% to ₹278.71 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, Rategain's revenue grew by 0.52%, with profit rising by 8.29%. The company's financial health appears to be on a steady upward trajectory.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.16% quarter-on-quarter, although there was an increase of 2.21% year-on-year.

Rategain Travel Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 3.11% increase quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 27.95% increase year-on-year. This indicates that the company is not only increasing its revenue but is also improving its operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.75, reflecting a substantial increase of 32.68% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors.

Rategain Travel Technologies has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering -10.04% return in the last week, -16.89% return in the last six months, and -15.2% year-to-date return.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, Rategain Travel Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹7395.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹921.7 and a low of ₹605.

Among analysts, there is a mixed sentiment regarding the company's stock. Out of six analysts covering the company, one has given a Sell rating, two have rated it a Buy, and three analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, remains to Buy, suggesting that despite recent market volatility, analysts remain optimistic about Rategain's future prospects.

Rategain Travel Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 278.71 277.26 +0.52% 252.02 +10.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 103.34 104.55 -1.16% 101.11 +2.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.36 8.71 -4.02% 9.76 -14.34% Total Operating Expense 225.59 225.75 -0.07% 210.51 +7.16% Operating Income 53.11 51.51 +3.11% 41.51 +27.95% Net Income Before Taxes 73.13 68.5 +6.76% 52.02 +40.58% Net Income 56.54 52.21 +8.29% 40.42 +39.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.75 4.38 +8.45% 3.58 +32.68%