Rategain Travel Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 39.88% YOY, profit at ₹56.54 crore and revenue at ₹278.71 crore

Livemint
Published15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Rategain Travel Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Rategain Travel Technologies declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant rise in profitability. The company's profit surged by 39.88% year-on-year, reaching 56.54 crore, while revenue increased by 10.59% to 278.71 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, Rategain's revenue grew by 0.52%, with profit rising by 8.29%. The company's financial health appears to be on a steady upward trajectory.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.16% quarter-on-quarter, although there was an increase of 2.21% year-on-year.

Rategain Travel Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 3.11% increase quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 27.95% increase year-on-year. This indicates that the company is not only increasing its revenue but is also improving its operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 4.75, reflecting a substantial increase of 32.68% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors.

Rategain Travel Technologies has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering -10.04% return in the last week, -16.89% return in the last six months, and -15.2% year-to-date return.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, Rategain Travel Technologies boasts a market capitalization of 7395.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 921.7 and a low of 605.

Among analysts, there is a mixed sentiment regarding the company's stock. Out of six analysts covering the company, one has given a Sell rating, two have rated it a Buy, and three analysts have provided a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, remains to Buy, suggesting that despite recent market volatility, analysts remain optimistic about Rategain's future prospects.

Rategain Travel Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue278.71277.26+0.52%252.02+10.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total103.34104.55-1.16%101.11+2.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.368.71-4.02%9.76-14.34%
Total Operating Expense225.59225.75-0.07%210.51+7.16%
Operating Income53.1151.51+3.11%41.51+27.95%
Net Income Before Taxes73.1368.5+6.76%52.02+40.58%
Net Income56.5452.21+8.29%40.42+39.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.754.38+8.45%3.58+32.68%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
