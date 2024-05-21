Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 120.45% YOY

Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 35.74% YoY & profit increased by 120.45% YoY

Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live : Rategain Travel Technologies declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.74% & the profit increased by 120.45% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 57.58% and the profit decreased by 6.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 73.91% q-o-q & decreased by 65.63% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 14.83% q-o-q & increased by 633.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.96 for Q4 which increased by 343.26% Y-o-Y.

Rategain Travel Technologies has delivered 6.15% return in the last 1 week, 2.11% return in the last 6 months, and 1.17% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Rategain Travel Technologies has a market cap of ₹8672.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹921.7 & ₹370.1 respectively.

Rategain Travel Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 106.9 252.02 -57.58% 166.35 -35.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.38 101.11 -73.91% 76.75 -65.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.15 9.76 -57.46% 10.81 -61.61% Total Operating Expense 71.55 210.51 -66.01% 161.54 -55.71% Operating Income 35.35 41.51 -14.83% 4.82 +633.71% Net Income Before Taxes 46.97 52.02 -9.71% 9.27 +406.69% Net Income 37.94 40.42 -6.14% 17.21 +120.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.96 3.58 +94.41% 1.57 +343.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.94Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹106.9Cr

