Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 120.45% YOY

Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live : Rategain Travel Technologies declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.74% & the profit increased by 120.45% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 57.58% and the profit decreased by 6.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 73.91% q-o-q & decreased by 65.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 14.83% q-o-q & increased by 633.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.96 for Q4 which increased by 343.26% Y-o-Y.
Rategain Travel Technologies has delivered 6.15% return in the last 1 week, 2.11% return in the last 6 months, and 1.17% YTD return.
Currently, Rategain Travel Technologies has a market cap of ₹8672.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹921.7 & ₹370.1 respectively.
Rategain Travel Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|106.9
|252.02
|-57.58%
|166.35
|-35.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.38
|101.11
|-73.91%
|76.75
|-65.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.15
|9.76
|-57.46%
|10.81
|-61.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|71.55
|210.51
|-66.01%
|161.54
|-55.71%
|Operating Income
|35.35
|41.51
|-14.83%
|4.82
|+633.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.97
|52.02
|-9.71%
|9.27
|+406.69%
|Net Income
|37.94
|40.42
|-6.14%
|17.21
|+120.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.96
|3.58
|+94.41%
|1.57
|+343.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹106.9Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!