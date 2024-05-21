Hello User
Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 120.45% YOY

Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 120.45% YOY

Livemint

Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 35.74% YoY & profit increased by 120.45% YoY

Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live

Rategain Travel Technologies Q4 Results Live : Rategain Travel Technologies declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.74% & the profit increased by 120.45% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 57.58% and the profit decreased by 6.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 73.91% q-o-q & decreased by 65.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.83% q-o-q & increased by 633.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.96 for Q4 which increased by 343.26% Y-o-Y.

Rategain Travel Technologies has delivered 6.15% return in the last 1 week, 2.11% return in the last 6 months, and 1.17% YTD return.

Currently, Rategain Travel Technologies has a market cap of 8672.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 921.7 & 370.1 respectively.

Rategain Travel Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.9252.02-57.58%166.35-35.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.38101.11-73.91%76.75-65.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.159.76-57.46%10.81-61.61%
Total Operating Expense71.55210.51-66.01%161.54-55.71%
Operating Income35.3541.51-14.83%4.82+633.71%
Net Income Before Taxes46.9752.02-9.71%9.27+406.69%
Net Income37.9440.42-6.14%17.21+120.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.963.58+94.41%1.57+343.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.94Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹106.9Cr

