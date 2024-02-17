Rathi Steel & Power Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 73.75% YOY

Rathi Steel & Power declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 41.43% & the profit decreased by 73.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.11% and the profit decreased by 4.33%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 27.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 14.24% q-o-q & decreased by 38.3% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 73.96% Y-o-Y.

Rathi Steel & Power has delivered 1.38% return in the last 1 week, 339.62% return in last 6 months and 75.96% YTD return.

Currently the Rathi Steel & Power has a market cap of ₹168.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹55.89 & ₹3.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rathi Steel & Power Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 101.22 126.7 -20.11% 172.82 -41.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.16 2.41 -10.49% 1.69 +27.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.17 2.16 +0.07% 2.08 +4.29% Total Operating Expense 97.29 123.26 -21.07% 166.45 -41.55% Operating Income 3.93 3.44 +14.24% 6.37 -38.3% Net Income Before Taxes 0.79 0.82 -4.33% 3.01 -73.75% Net Income 0.79 0.82 -4.33% 3.01 -73.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.25 0.26 -3.85% 0.96 -73.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.79Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹101.22Cr

