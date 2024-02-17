Rathi Steel & Power Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 73.75% YOY

Rathi Steel & Power declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 41.43% & the profit decreased by 73.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.11% and the profit decreased by 4.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 27.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 14.24% q-o-q & decreased by 38.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 73.96% Y-o-Y.
Rathi Steel & Power has delivered 1.38% return in the last 1 week, 339.62% return in last 6 months and 75.96% YTD return.
Currently the Rathi Steel & Power has a market cap of ₹168.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹55.89 & ₹3.15 respectively.
Rathi Steel & Power Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|101.22
|126.7
|-20.11%
|172.82
|-41.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.16
|2.41
|-10.49%
|1.69
|+27.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.17
|2.16
|+0.07%
|2.08
|+4.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|97.29
|123.26
|-21.07%
|166.45
|-41.55%
|Operating Income
|3.93
|3.44
|+14.24%
|6.37
|-38.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.79
|0.82
|-4.33%
|3.01
|-73.75%
|Net Income
|0.79
|0.82
|-4.33%
|3.01
|-73.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.25
|0.26
|-3.85%
|0.96
|-73.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.79Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹101.22Cr
