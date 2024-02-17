Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rathi Steel & Power Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 73.75% YOY

Rathi Steel & Power Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 73.75% YOY

Livemint

Rathi Steel & Power Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 41.43% YoY & profit decreased by 73.75% YoY

Rathi Steel & Power Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rathi Steel & Power declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 41.43% & the profit decreased by 73.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.11% and the profit decreased by 4.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 27.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 14.24% q-o-q & decreased by 38.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.25 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 73.96% Y-o-Y.

Rathi Steel & Power has delivered 1.38% return in the last 1 week, 339.62% return in last 6 months and 75.96% YTD return.

Currently the Rathi Steel & Power has a market cap of 168.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 55.89 & 3.15 respectively.

Rathi Steel & Power Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue101.22126.7-20.11%172.82-41.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.162.41-10.49%1.69+27.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.172.16+0.07%2.08+4.29%
Total Operating Expense97.29123.26-21.07%166.45-41.55%
Operating Income3.933.44+14.24%6.37-38.3%
Net Income Before Taxes0.790.82-4.33%3.01-73.75%
Net Income0.790.82-4.33%3.01-73.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.250.26-3.85%0.96-73.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.79Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹101.22Cr

