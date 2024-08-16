Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 124606.25% YOY

Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 125240.1% YoY & profit increased by 124606.25% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live
Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live

Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live : Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live: Ratnabhumi Developers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline saw a staggering increase of 125240.1%, while the profit surged by 124606.25% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 43987.34% and the profit increased by 1004.21%, showcasing remarkable growth.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.25% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 9.57% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite these rising expenses, Ratnabhumi Developers managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 17.25% q-o-q and increased by 85.46% Y-o-Y.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.46, marking an exceptional increase of 124686.32% Y-o-Y. This reflects the company's strong financial performance and profitability during the quarter.

However, in terms of market performance, Ratnabhumi Developers has shown a negative return of -0.08% in the last week, -0.39% in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -7.27%.

Currently, Ratnabhumi Developers has a market capitalization of 174.78 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 180 and 92.4, respectively, indicating a broad trading range over the past year.

Ratnabhumi Developers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51.890.12+43987.34%0.04+125240.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.270.26+3.25%0.25+9.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.250.54-53.71%0.03+860.69%
Total Operating Expense46.45-4.52+1127.17%-2.89+1706.17%
Operating Income5.444.64+17.25%2.93+85.46%
Net Income Before Taxes0.790.01+8493.48%-0.02+3710.05%
Net Income20.18+1004.21%0+124606.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.460.13+1003.3%0+124686.32%
FAQs
₹2Cr
₹51.89Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM IST
