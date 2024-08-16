Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 124606.25% YOY

Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live : Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live: Ratnabhumi Developers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline saw a staggering increase of 125240.1%, while the profit surged by 124606.25% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 43987.34% and the profit increased by 1004.21%, showcasing remarkable growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.25% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 9.57% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite these rising expenses, Ratnabhumi Developers managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 17.25% q-o-q and increased by 85.46% Y-o-Y.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.46, marking an exceptional increase of 124686.32% Y-o-Y. This reflects the company's strong financial performance and profitability during the quarter.

However, in terms of market performance, Ratnabhumi Developers has shown a negative return of -0.08% in the last week, -0.39% in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -7.27%.

Currently, Ratnabhumi Developers has a market capitalization of ₹174.78 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹180 and ₹92.4, respectively, indicating a broad trading range over the past year.

Ratnabhumi Developers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.89 0.12 +43987.34% 0.04 +125240.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.27 0.26 +3.25% 0.25 +9.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.25 0.54 -53.71% 0.03 +860.69% Total Operating Expense 46.45 -4.52 +1127.17% -2.89 +1706.17% Operating Income 5.44 4.64 +17.25% 2.93 +85.46% Net Income Before Taxes 0.79 0.01 +8493.48% -0.02 +3710.05% Net Income 2 0.18 +1004.21% 0 +124606.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.46 0.13 +1003.3% 0 +124686.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹51.89Cr

