Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 124606.25% YOY

Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live : Ratnabhumi Developers Q1 Results Live: Ratnabhumi Developers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline saw a staggering increase of 125240.1%, while the profit surged by 124606.25% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 43987.34% and the profit increased by 1004.21%, showcasing remarkable growth.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.25% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 9.57% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite these rising expenses, Ratnabhumi Developers managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 17.25% q-o-q and increased by 85.46% Y-o-Y.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.46, marking an exceptional increase of 124686.32% Y-o-Y. This reflects the company's strong financial performance and profitability during the quarter.
However, in terms of market performance, Ratnabhumi Developers has shown a negative return of -0.08% in the last week, -0.39% in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -7.27%.
Currently, Ratnabhumi Developers has a market capitalization of ₹174.78 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹180 and ₹92.4, respectively, indicating a broad trading range over the past year.
Ratnabhumi Developers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.89
|0.12
|+43987.34%
|0.04
|+125240.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.27
|0.26
|+3.25%
|0.25
|+9.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.25
|0.54
|-53.71%
|0.03
|+860.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|46.45
|-4.52
|+1127.17%
|-2.89
|+1706.17%
|Operating Income
|5.44
|4.64
|+17.25%
|2.93
|+85.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.79
|0.01
|+8493.48%
|-0.02
|+3710.05%
|Net Income
|2
|0.18
|+1004.21%
|0
|+124606.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.46
|0.13
|+1003.3%
|0
|+124686.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹51.89Cr
