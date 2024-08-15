Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.46% YOY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q1 Results Live
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q1 Results Live

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q1 Results Live : Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. Despite a marginal increase in topline by 0.75% year-over-year, the company's profit saw a significant decrease of 21.46% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.86% and the profit plummeted by 45.29%.

The company's expenses have surged with Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rising by 9.95% quarter-over-quarter and 7.11% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has evidently put pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 37.57% quarter-over-quarter and falling by 24.28% year-over-year. This significant drop in operating income highlights the challenges faced by Ratnamani Metals & Tubes in managing their operational costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 15.11, which marks a decrease of 21.47% year-over-year, reflecting the overall decline in profitability for the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has delivered a -1.85% return in the last week, a 16.99% return in the last 6 months, and a 4.76% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a mixed performance in the stock market over different time frames.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 24,696.22 Cr with a 52-week high of 3938.8 and a 52-week low of 2506.1. This market cap positions Ratnamani Metals & Tubes as a significant player in its industry.

As of 15 Aug, 2024, out of the 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This shows a positive sentiment among analysts towards the company's future prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Aug, 2024, is to Buy. This collective opinion from analysts suggests confidence in the company's potential to overcome current challenges and deliver better performance in the future.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1183.71495.71-20.86%1174.93+0.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.6865.19+9.95%66.93+7.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.2424.96+5.16%24.3+8.01%
Total Operating Expense1045.911274.99-17.97%992.95+5.33%
Operating Income137.79220.71-37.57%181.97-24.28%
Net Income Before Taxes140.35247.79-43.36%180.63-22.3%
Net Income105.13192.16-45.29%133.86-21.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.1127.55-45.15%19.24-21.47%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST
