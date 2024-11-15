Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 38.74% YOY, profit at ₹100.39 crore and revenue at ₹971.33 crore

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q2 Results 2024:Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declared its Q2 results for 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in its financial performance. The company reported a revenue of ₹971.33 crore, representing a 14.13% decrease year-over-year, and a profit of ₹100.39 crore, which is down 38.74% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ratnamani's revenue saw a decline of 17.94%, while profits decreased by 4.51%. This downturn indicates a challenging market environment for the company, which is reflected in the rising selling, general, and administrative expenses that increased by 3.52% quarter-over-quarter and 22.56% year-over-year.
The operating income also suffered, decreasing by 7.38% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 42.32% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹14.17, which is a decline of 39.57% compared to the previous year.
In terms of stock performance, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has experienced a -4.17% return over the past week, although it has shown an 11.84% return over the last six months and 4.64% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹24,668.18 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,978.5 and a low of ₹2,581.5.
As of 15 Nov, 2024, among the five analysts covering Ratnamani, one has given a 'Hold' rating, while two analysts recommend a 'Buy' and two others suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation indicates a positive outlook for the company despite the recent declines in revenue and profit.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|971.33
|1183.7
|-17.94%
|1131.21
|-14.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|74.21
|71.68
|+3.52%
|60.55
|+22.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.89
|26.24
|-1.34%
|23.59
|+9.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|843.71
|1045.91
|-19.33%
|909.94
|-7.28%
|Operating Income
|127.62
|137.79
|-7.38%
|221.27
|-42.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|133.58
|140.35
|-4.82%
|221.12
|-39.59%
|Net Income
|100.39
|105.13
|-4.51%
|163.89
|-38.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.17
|15.11
|-6.22%
|23.45
|-39.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹100.39Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹971.33Cr
