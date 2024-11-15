Hello User
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 38.74% YOY, profit at 100.39 crore and revenue at 971.33 crore

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 38.74% YOY, profit at ₹100.39 crore and revenue at ₹971.33 crore

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 14.13% YoY & profit decreased by 38.74% YoY, profit at 100.39 crore and revenue at 971.33 crore.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q2 Results 2024:Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declared its Q2 results for 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in its financial performance. The company reported a revenue of 971.33 crore, representing a 14.13% decrease year-over-year, and a profit of 100.39 crore, which is down 38.74% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ratnamani's revenue saw a decline of 17.94%, while profits decreased by 4.51%. This downturn indicates a challenging market environment for the company, which is reflected in the rising selling, general, and administrative expenses that increased by 3.52% quarter-over-quarter and 22.56% year-over-year.

The operating income also suffered, decreasing by 7.38% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 42.32% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 14.17, which is a decline of 39.57% compared to the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has experienced a -4.17% return over the past week, although it has shown an 11.84% return over the last six months and 4.64% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization is currently at 24,668.18 crore, with a 52-week high of 3,978.5 and a low of 2,581.5.

As of 15 Nov, 2024, among the five analysts covering Ratnamani, one has given a 'Hold' rating, while two analysts recommend a 'Buy' and two others suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation indicates a positive outlook for the company despite the recent declines in revenue and profit.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue971.331183.7-17.94%1131.21-14.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total74.2171.68+3.52%60.55+22.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.8926.24-1.34%23.59+9.78%
Total Operating Expense843.711045.91-19.33%909.94-7.28%
Operating Income127.62137.79-7.38%221.27-42.32%
Net Income Before Taxes133.58140.35-4.82%221.12-39.59%
Net Income100.39105.13-4.51%163.89-38.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.1715.11-6.22%23.45-39.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹100.39Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹971.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

