Raunaq Epc International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.15% YOY

Raunaq Epc International Q1 Results Live : Raunaq Epc International declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 556.71% & the profit increased by 126.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 128.09% and the profit increased by 109.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 86.81% q-o-q & decreased by 46.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 86% q-o-q & increased by 69.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.3 for Q1 which increased by 130.77% Y-o-Y.

Raunaq Epc International has delivered 15.71% return in the last 1 week, 8.91% return in last 6 months and 42.12% YTD return.

Currently the Raunaq Epc International has a market cap of ₹15.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹45.91 & ₹20 respectively.

Raunaq Epc International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.41 1.06 +128.09% 0.37 +556.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.17 0.09 +86.81% 0.32 -46.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.03 -73.78% 0.04 -76.11% Total Operating Expense 2.6 2.37 +9.53% 0.97 +167.46% Operating Income -0.18 -1.31 +86% -0.6 +69.53% Net Income Before Taxes 0.15 -1.21 +112.34% 0.07 +106.78% Net Income 0.1 -1.07 +109.18% 0.04 +126.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.3 -3.2 +109.38% 0.13 +130.77%