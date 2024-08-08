Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Raunaq Epc International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.15% YOY

Raunaq Epc International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.15% YOY

Livemint

Raunaq Epc International Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 556.71% YoY & profit increased by 126.15% YoY

Raunaq Epc International Q1 Results Live

Raunaq Epc International Q1 Results Live : Raunaq Epc International declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 556.71% & the profit increased by 126.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 128.09% and the profit increased by 109.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 86.81% q-o-q & decreased by 46.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 86% q-o-q & increased by 69.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.3 for Q1 which increased by 130.77% Y-o-Y.

Raunaq Epc International has delivered 15.71% return in the last 1 week, 8.91% return in last 6 months and 42.12% YTD return.

Currently the Raunaq Epc International has a market cap of 15.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 45.91 & 20 respectively.

Raunaq Epc International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.411.06+128.09%0.37+556.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.170.09+86.81%0.32-46.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.03-73.78%0.04-76.11%
Total Operating Expense2.62.37+9.53%0.97+167.46%
Operating Income-0.18-1.31+86%-0.6+69.53%
Net Income Before Taxes0.15-1.21+112.34%0.07+106.78%
Net Income0.1-1.07+109.18%0.04+126.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.3-3.2+109.38%0.13+130.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.1Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

