Raunaq Epc International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.15% YOY

Raunaq Epc International Q1 Results Live : Raunaq Epc International declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 556.71% & the profit increased by 126.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 128.09% and the profit increased by 109.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 86.81% q-o-q & decreased by 46.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 86% q-o-q & increased by 69.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.3 for Q1 which increased by 130.77% Y-o-Y.
Raunaq Epc International has delivered 15.71% return in the last 1 week, 8.91% return in last 6 months and 42.12% YTD return.
Currently the Raunaq Epc International has a market cap of ₹15.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹45.91 & ₹20 respectively.
Raunaq Epc International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.41
|1.06
|+128.09%
|0.37
|+556.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.17
|0.09
|+86.81%
|0.32
|-46.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.03
|-73.78%
|0.04
|-76.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.6
|2.37
|+9.53%
|0.97
|+167.46%
|Operating Income
|-0.18
|-1.31
|+86%
|-0.6
|+69.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.15
|-1.21
|+112.34%
|0.07
|+106.78%
|Net Income
|0.1
|-1.07
|+109.18%
|0.04
|+126.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.3
|-3.2
|+109.38%
|0.13
|+130.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.1Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2.41Cr
