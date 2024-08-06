Ravindra Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.84% YOY

Ravindra Energy Q1 Results Live : Ravindra Energy announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 60.7% year-over-year. However, the company managed to increase its profit by an impressive 61.84% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ravindra Energy saw a decline of 24.6% in revenue but a substantial increase of 108.78% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.59% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 20.97% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a remarkable increase of 119.27% sequentially and 47.4% year-over-year, indicating operational efficiency and growth for the company.

Despite these positive results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, reflecting a significant decrease of 97.17% year-over-year.

Currently, Ravindra Energy boasts a market capitalization of ₹1178.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹91.49 and ₹75.38 respectively.

Ravindra Energy Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22.71 30.12 -24.6% 57.78 -60.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.89 2.02 -6.59% 1.56 +20.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.41 3.23 +5.47% 3.1 +10% Total Operating Expense 11.31 89.31 -87.34% 50.04 -77.41% Operating Income 11.4 -59.19 +119.27% 7.74 +47.4% Net Income Before Taxes 7.79 -62.4 +112.49% 6.36 +22.64% Net Income 5.58 -63.62 +108.78% 3.45 +61.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 -1.45 +100.51% 0.26 -97.17%