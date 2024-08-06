Ravindra Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.84% YOY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Ravindra Energy Q1 Results Live : Ravindra Energy announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 60.7% year-over-year. However, the company managed to increase its profit by an impressive 61.84% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ravindra Energy saw a decline of 24.6% in revenue but a substantial increase of 108.78% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.59% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 20.97% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a remarkable increase of 119.27% sequentially and 47.4% year-over-year, indicating operational efficiency and growth for the company.

Despite these positive results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.01, reflecting a significant decrease of 97.17% year-over-year.

Currently, Ravindra Energy boasts a market capitalization of 1178.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 91.49 and 75.38 respectively.

Ravindra Energy Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22.7130.12-24.6%57.78-60.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.892.02-6.59%1.56+20.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.413.23+5.47%3.1+10%
Total Operating Expense11.3189.31-87.34%50.04-77.41%
Operating Income11.4-59.19+119.27%7.74+47.4%
Net Income Before Taxes7.79-62.4+112.49%6.36+22.64%
Net Income5.58-63.62+108.78%3.45+61.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.01-1.45+100.51%0.26-97.17%
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsRavindra Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.84% YOY

