Ravindra Energy Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 61.84% YOY

Ravindra Energy Q1 Results Live : Ravindra Energy announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 60.7% year-over-year. However, the company managed to increase its profit by an impressive 61.84% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ravindra Energy saw a decline of 24.6% in revenue but a substantial increase of 108.78% in profit.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.59% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 20.97% year-over-year.
Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a remarkable increase of 119.27% sequentially and 47.4% year-over-year, indicating operational efficiency and growth for the company.
Despite these positive results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, reflecting a significant decrease of 97.17% year-over-year.
Currently, Ravindra Energy boasts a market capitalization of ₹1178.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹91.49 and ₹75.38 respectively.
Ravindra Energy Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22.71
|30.12
|-24.6%
|57.78
|-60.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.89
|2.02
|-6.59%
|1.56
|+20.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.41
|3.23
|+5.47%
|3.1
|+10%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.31
|89.31
|-87.34%
|50.04
|-77.41%
|Operating Income
|11.4
|-59.19
|+119.27%
|7.74
|+47.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.79
|-62.4
|+112.49%
|6.36
|+22.64%
|Net Income
|5.58
|-63.62
|+108.78%
|3.45
|+61.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|-1.45
|+100.51%
|0.26
|-97.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.58Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹22.71Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar