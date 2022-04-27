The eyewear company that owns Ray-Ban and LensCrafters has sued JPMorgan Chase & Co., accusing it of failing to notice that thieves had transferred more than $272 million out of one of its bank accounts in 2019.

A unit of EssilorLuxottica SA, the world’s largest eyewear company, accused the bank of failing to spot a “highly suspicious pattern of fraudulent transactions," allowing thieves to blow through a daily withdrawal limit of $10 million at least nine times over several months.

JPMorgan declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed Monday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Essilor disclosed the theft in late 2019, saying it would take a loss. In the lawsuit, the company said an employee at its Thailand plant managed to fake authorization of 243 payments to shell companies scattered across Asia. The company has recovered about $100 million of the stolen funds, according to the lawsuit.

Essilor accused JPMorgan of failing to monitor the account properly and said it should have noticed a series of changes from its normal behavior.

For instance, the volume of transactions and dollars moving out of the New York account suddenly skyrocketed to more than $140 million from about $15 million a month. The individual transactions were all done in round numbers, without cents, and authorizations took less than a minute instead of hours, the lawsuit said.

The money was sent to shell companies with names such as Guangzhou Wendy Hair Products or Citgo Oil Trading LLC, signaling they weren’t in the eye-care business, according to the lawsuit.

Essilor is seeking a trial for an unspecified amount of damages from the bank.

