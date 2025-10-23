Raymond Jamess quarterly profit rises on capital markets strength

RAYMOND JAMES-RESULTS/:Raymond James's quarterly profit rises on capital markets strength

Reuters
Updated23 Oct 2025, 02:44 AM IST
Raymond Jamess quarterly profit rises on capital markets strength
Raymond Jamess quarterly profit rises on capital markets strength

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as a rebound in dealmaking raked in more for its investment banking business.

Shares of the company, which have gained about 7% in 2025, were up about 1% after the bell.

Global mergers and acquisitions made a comeback in the July-September quarter as boardrooms looked past trade policy-driven macro anxiety and pushed the pedal on pent-up demand to strike big-ticket deals.

Global megadeals hit $1.26 trillion during the July-September quarter, up 40% from a year earlier, marking the second-largest third-quarter total on record, according to Dealogic data.

Big banks in the U.S. such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have also benefited during the quarter from a rebound in dealmaking.

Raymond James' capital markets net revenues came in at $513 million in the fourth quarter, up from $483 million a year earlier.

Its adjusted net income available to common shareholders stood at $635 million, or $3.11 per share, in the three months ended September 30, compared with $621 million, or $2.95, in the year-ago period.

"As we enter fiscal 2026, we are well positioned with record client asset levels, a strong investment banking pipeline, robust growth opportunities across the business and ample capital and liquidity," CEO Paul Shoukry said in a statement.

Private client group, which also showed a 7% rise in revenue during the fourth quarter, is the company's biggest source of revenue.

The unit provides specialized financial services such as wealth management to high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses. (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsRaymond Jamess quarterly profit rises on capital markets strength
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.