Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Results 2025:Raymond Lifestyle declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 1.62% & the profit decreased by 60.49% YoY. Profit at ₹64.17 crore and revenue at ₹1754.21 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.69% and the profit increased by 52.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.59% q-o-q & increased by 4.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 26.27% q-o-q & decreased by 55.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.58 for Q3, which decreased by 60.32% Y-o-Y.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.
Raymond Lifestyle Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1754.21
|1708.26
|+2.69%
|1726.26
|+1.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|243.65
|242.21
|+0.59%
|234.13
|+4.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.44
|76.25
|+4.18%
|59.5
|+33.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|1654.34
|1629.17
|+1.54%
|1502.39
|+10.11%
|Operating Income
|99.87
|79.09
|+26.27%
|223.87
|-55.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|86.75
|52.82
|+64.24%
|212.93
|-59.26%
|Net Income
|64.17
|42.18
|+52.13%
|162.43
|-60.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.58
|14.71
|-28.08%
|26.66
|-60.32%
