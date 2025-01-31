Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 60.49% YOY

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 1.62% YoY & profit decreased by 60.49% YoY, profit at 64.17 crore and revenue at 1754.21 crore.

Livemint
Published31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Results 2025:Raymond Lifestyle declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 1.62% & the profit decreased by 60.49% YoY. Profit at 64.17 crore and revenue at 1754.21 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.69% and the profit increased by 52.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.59% q-o-q & increased by 4.07% Y-o-Y.

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 26.27% q-o-q & decreased by 55.39% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

The EPS is 10.58 for Q3, which decreased by 60.32% Y-o-Y.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Raymond Lifestyle Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1754.211708.26+2.69%1726.26+1.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total243.65242.21+0.59%234.13+4.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.4476.25+4.18%59.5+33.51%
Total Operating Expense1654.341629.17+1.54%1502.39+10.11%
Operating Income99.8779.09+26.27%223.87-55.39%
Net Income Before Taxes86.7552.82+64.24%212.93-59.26%
Net Income64.1742.18+52.13%162.43-60.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.5814.71-28.08%26.66-60.32%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsRaymond Lifestyle Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 60.49% YOY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹64.17Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1754.21Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget