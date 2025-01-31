Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 60.49% YOY

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Results 2025:Raymond Lifestyle declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 1.62% & the profit decreased by 60.49% YoY. Profit at ₹64.17 crore and revenue at ₹1754.21 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.69% and the profit increased by 52.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.59% q-o-q & increased by 4.07% Y-o-Y.

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 26.27% q-o-q & decreased by 55.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.58 for Q3, which decreased by 60.32% Y-o-Y.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Raymond Lifestyle Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1754.21 1708.26 +2.69% 1726.26 +1.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 243.65 242.21 +0.59% 234.13 +4.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.44 76.25 +4.18% 59.5 +33.51% Total Operating Expense 1654.34 1629.17 +1.54% 1502.39 +10.11% Operating Income 99.87 79.09 +26.27% 223.87 -55.39% Net Income Before Taxes 86.75 52.82 +64.24% 212.93 -59.26% Net Income 64.17 42.18 +52.13% 162.43 -60.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.58 14.71 -28.08% 26.66 -60.32%

