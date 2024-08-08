Raymond Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 591.51% YOY

Published8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Raymond Q1 Results Live : Raymond declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.07% & the profit increased by 591.51% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 64.05% and the profit increased by 3113.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 60.15% q-o-q & decreased by 57.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 81.62% q-o-q & decreased by 51.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.46 for Q1 which decreased by 94.76% Y-o-Y.

Raymond has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, 84.4% return in the last 6 months and 85.51% YTD return.

Currently, Raymond has a market cap of 12847.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2380 & 898.38 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Raymond Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue937.652608.5-64.05%1771.46-47.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total120.05301.28-60.15%284.31-57.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.3988.29-55.39%59.72-34.04%
Total Operating Expense875.762271.69-61.45%1643.96-46.73%
Operating Income61.89336.81-81.62%127.5-51.46%
Net Income Before Taxes78.59312.39-74.84%1093.48-92.81%
Net Income7366.46229.21+3113.85%1065.27+591.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.4635.64-76.27%161.39-94.76%
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Raymond Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 591.51% YOY

