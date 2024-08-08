Raymond Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 591.51% YOY

Raymond Q1 Results Live : Raymond declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.07% & the profit increased by 591.51% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 64.05% and the profit increased by 3113.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 60.15% q-o-q & decreased by 57.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 81.62% q-o-q & decreased by 51.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.46 for Q1 which decreased by 94.76% Y-o-Y.
Raymond has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, 84.4% return in the last 6 months and 85.51% YTD return.
Currently, Raymond has a market cap of ₹12847.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2380 & ₹898.38 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Raymond Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|937.65
|2608.5
|-64.05%
|1771.46
|-47.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|120.05
|301.28
|-60.15%
|284.31
|-57.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.39
|88.29
|-55.39%
|59.72
|-34.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|875.76
|2271.69
|-61.45%
|1643.96
|-46.73%
|Operating Income
|61.89
|336.81
|-81.62%
|127.5
|-51.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|78.59
|312.39
|-74.84%
|1093.48
|-92.81%
|Net Income
|7366.46
|229.21
|+3113.85%
|1065.27
|+591.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.46
|35.64
|-76.27%
|161.39
|-94.76%
