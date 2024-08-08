Raymond Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 591.51% YOY

Raymond Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 47.07% YoY & profit increased by 591.51% YoY

Raymond Q1 Results Live : Raymond declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 47.07% & the profit increased by 591.51% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 64.05% and the profit increased by 3113.85%.

The operating income was down by 81.62% q-o-q & decreased by 51.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.46 for Q1 which decreased by 94.76% Y-o-Y.

Raymond has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, 84.4% return in the last 6 months and 85.51% YTD return.

Currently, Raymond has a market cap of ₹12847.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2380 & ₹898.38 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Raymond Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 937.65 2608.5 -64.05% 1771.46 -47.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 120.05 301.28 -60.15% 284.31 -57.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.39 88.29 -55.39% 59.72 -34.04% Total Operating Expense 875.76 2271.69 -61.45% 1643.96 -46.73% Operating Income 61.89 336.81 -81.62% 127.5 -51.46% Net Income Before Taxes 78.59 312.39 -74.84% 1093.48 -92.81% Net Income 7366.46 229.21 +3113.85% 1065.27 +591.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.46 35.64 -76.27% 161.39 -94.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7366.46Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹937.65Cr

