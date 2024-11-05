Raymond Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 62.43% YoY

Raymond Q2 Results Live : Raymond declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 53.64% year-over-year, while profit fell sharply by 62.43% during the same period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight recovery, growing by 11.42%, though profit experienced a staggering decrease of 99.19%.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6.51%, but a notable decrease of 54.95% year-over-year. Despite the overall downturn, operating income improved by 22.56% compared to the last quarter, although it still represented a substantial decline of 66.48% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.01, reflecting a decrease of 66.18% year-over-year. This significant drop in profitability raises concerns among investors about the company's operational efficiency and market position.

Despite the challenging quarter, Raymond has shown resilience in its stock performance, delivering a return of 7.65% over the past week, 27.46% over the last six months, and an impressive 62.14% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization stands at ₹11,229.22 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2,380 and a low of ₹898.38.

As of 05 Nov, 2024, analysts remain optimistic about Raymond's potential. Out of the three analysts covering the company, one has given a Hold rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date indicates a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe the company's stock may rebound in the near future.

Raymond Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1044.74 937.65 +11.42% 2253.4 -53.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 127.86 120.05 +6.51% 283.82 -54.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 40.19 39.39 +2.03% 65.37 -38.52% Total Operating Expense 968.89 875.76 +10.63% 2027.14 -52.2% Operating Income 75.85 61.89 +22.56% 226.26 -66.48% Net Income Before Taxes 88.98 78.59 +13.22% 211.89 -58.01% Net Income 60.03 7366.46 -99.19% 159.78 -62.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.01 8.46 +6.55% 26.64 -66.18%