Raymond Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 62.43% YoY

Raymond Q2 Results Live : Raymond declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 53.64% year-over-year, while profit fell sharply by 62.43% during the same period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight recovery, growing by 11.42%, though profit experienced a staggering decrease of 99.19%.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6.51%, but a notable decrease of 54.95% year-over-year. Despite the overall downturn, operating income improved by 22.56% compared to the last quarter, although it still represented a substantial decline of 66.48% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.01, reflecting a decrease of 66.18% year-over-year. This significant drop in profitability raises concerns among investors about the company's operational efficiency and market position.
Despite the challenging quarter, Raymond has shown resilience in its stock performance, delivering a return of 7.65% over the past week, 27.46% over the last six months, and an impressive 62.14% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization stands at ₹11,229.22 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2,380 and a low of ₹898.38.
As of 05 Nov, 2024, analysts remain optimistic about Raymond's potential. Out of the three analysts covering the company, one has given a Hold rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date indicates a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe the company's stock may rebound in the near future.
Raymond Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1044.74
|937.65
|+11.42%
|2253.4
|-53.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|127.86
|120.05
|+6.51%
|283.82
|-54.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|40.19
|39.39
|+2.03%
|65.37
|-38.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|968.89
|875.76
|+10.63%
|2027.14
|-52.2%
|Operating Income
|75.85
|61.89
|+22.56%
|226.26
|-66.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|88.98
|78.59
|+13.22%
|211.89
|-58.01%
|Net Income
|60.03
|7366.46
|-99.19%
|159.78
|-62.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.01
|8.46
|+6.55%
|26.64
|-66.18%
