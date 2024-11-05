Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/

Raymond Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 62.43% YoY

Livemint

Raymond Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 53.64% YoY & profit decreased by 62.43% YoY

Raymond Q2 Results Live

Raymond Q2 Results Live : Raymond declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 53.64% year-over-year, while profit fell sharply by 62.43% during the same period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight recovery, growing by 11.42%, though profit experienced a staggering decrease of 99.19%.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6.51%, but a notable decrease of 54.95% year-over-year. Despite the overall downturn, operating income improved by 22.56% compared to the last quarter, although it still represented a substantial decline of 66.48% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.01, reflecting a decrease of 66.18% year-over-year. This significant drop in profitability raises concerns among investors about the company's operational efficiency and market position.

Despite the challenging quarter, Raymond has shown resilience in its stock performance, delivering a return of 7.65% over the past week, 27.46% over the last six months, and an impressive 62.14% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization stands at 11,229.22 Cr, with a 52-week high of 2,380 and a low of 898.38.

As of 05 Nov, 2024, analysts remain optimistic about Raymond's potential. Out of the three analysts covering the company, one has given a Hold rating while two have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date indicates a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe the company's stock may rebound in the near future.

Raymond Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1044.74937.65+11.42%2253.4-53.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total127.86120.05+6.51%283.82-54.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization40.1939.39+2.03%65.37-38.52%
Total Operating Expense968.89875.76+10.63%2027.14-52.2%
Operating Income75.8561.89+22.56%226.26-66.48%
Net Income Before Taxes88.9878.59+13.22%211.89-58.01%
Net Income60.037366.46-99.19%159.78-62.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.018.46+6.55%26.64-66.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹60.03Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1044.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

