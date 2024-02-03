Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Raymond Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 93.48% YOY

Raymond Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 93.48% YOY

Livemint

Raymond Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.05% YoY & profit increased by 93.48% YoY

Raymond Q3 FY24 Results Live

Raymond declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.05% & the profit increased by 93.48% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.89% and the profit increased by 14.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.6% q-o-q & increased by 11.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.89% q-o-q & increased by 13.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 27.57 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 89.37% Y-o-Y.

Raymond has delivered 0.46% return in the last 1 week, -6.18% return in the last 6 months, and 2.84% YTD return.

Currently, Raymond has a market cap of 11,793.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2,240 & 1,101 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Raymond Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2386.162253.4+5.89%2168.16+10.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total291.19283.82+2.6%261.73+11.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization70.365.37+7.54%57.84+21.54%
Total Operating Expense2094.532027.14+3.32%1911.36+9.58%
Operating Income291.63226.26+28.89%256.8+13.56%
Net Income Before Taxes248211.89+17.04%212.66+16.62%
Net Income183.5159.78+14.85%94.84+93.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.5726.64+3.5%14.56+89.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹183.5Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2386.16Cr

