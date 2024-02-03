Raymond Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 93.48% YOY

Raymond declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.05% & the profit increased by 93.48% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.89% and the profit increased by 14.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.6% q-o-q & increased by 11.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 28.89% q-o-q & increased by 13.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹27.57 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 89.37% Y-o-Y.

Raymond has delivered 0.46% return in the last 1 week, -6.18% return in the last 6 months, and 2.84% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Raymond has a market cap of ₹11,793.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2,240 & ₹1,101 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raymond Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2386.16 2253.4 +5.89% 2168.16 +10.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 291.19 283.82 +2.6% 261.73 +11.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 70.3 65.37 +7.54% 57.84 +21.54% Total Operating Expense 2094.53 2027.14 +3.32% 1911.36 +9.58% Operating Income 291.63 226.26 +28.89% 256.8 +13.56% Net Income Before Taxes 248 211.89 +17.04% 212.66 +16.62% Net Income 183.5 159.78 +14.85% 94.84 +93.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.57 26.64 +3.5% 14.56 +89.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹183.5Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2386.16Cr

