Raymond Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 93.48% YOY

Raymond declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.05% & the profit increased by 93.48% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.89% and the profit increased by 14.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.6% q-o-q & increased by 11.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.89% q-o-q & increased by 13.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹27.57 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 89.37% Y-o-Y.
Raymond has delivered 0.46% return in the last 1 week, -6.18% return in the last 6 months, and 2.84% YTD return.
Currently, Raymond has a market cap of ₹11,793.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2,240 & ₹1,101 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Raymond Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2386.16
|2253.4
|+5.89%
|2168.16
|+10.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|291.19
|283.82
|+2.6%
|261.73
|+11.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|70.3
|65.37
|+7.54%
|57.84
|+21.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|2094.53
|2027.14
|+3.32%
|1911.36
|+9.58%
|Operating Income
|291.63
|226.26
|+28.89%
|256.8
|+13.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|248
|211.89
|+17.04%
|212.66
|+16.62%
|Net Income
|183.5
|159.78
|+14.85%
|94.84
|+93.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.57
|26.64
|+3.5%
|14.56
|+89.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹183.5Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2386.16Cr
