Raymond Q3 Results 2025:Raymond declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 40.6% year-over-year, despite a significant profit decline of 60.69%. The company's profit stood at ₹72.13 crore, with total revenue reaching ₹953.9 crore. Notably, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced an 8.69% decline, although profit saw a healthy increase of 20.16%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses exhibited a rise of 0.53% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming increase of 105.89% year-over-year. This substantial rise in expenses may have contributed to the drastic fall in profit.

Raymond Q3 Results

Despite the profit drop, the operating income showed resilience, climbing 27.13% quarter-over-quarter and 58.39% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹10.81, reflecting a robust increase of 82.29% year-over-year, indicating a potential positive outlook for shareholders.

Raymond has seen a -1.14% return in the last week, a -23.59% return over the past six months, and a -10.24% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the volatility and challenges the company has faced in the market recently.

Currently, Raymond boasts a market capitalization of ₹10,015.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2380 and a low of ₹960.22. These statistics reflect the company's fluctuating market position amidst the current economic climate.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of three analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Hold rating while two analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating. This mixed feedback indicates cautious optimism among analysts regarding Raymond's future performance.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that despite the challenges faced in Q3, analysts see potential for recovery and growth in the coming quarters.

Raymond Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 953.9 1044.74 -8.69% 678.46 +40.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 128.54 127.86 +0.53% 62.43 +105.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.56 40.19 +3.41% 17.89 +132.31% Total Operating Expense 857.47 968.89 -11.5% 617.58 +38.84% Operating Income 96.43 75.85 +27.13% 60.88 +58.39% Net Income Before Taxes 92.11 88.98 +3.52% 65.57 +40.48% Net Income 72.13 60.03 +20.16% 183.5 -60.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.81 9.01 +19.98% 5.93 +82.29%