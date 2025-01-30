Raymond Q3 Results 2025:Raymond declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 40.6% year-over-year, despite a significant profit decline of 60.69%. The company's profit stood at ₹72.13 crore, with total revenue reaching ₹953.9 crore. Notably, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced an 8.69% decline, although profit saw a healthy increase of 20.16%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses exhibited a rise of 0.53% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming increase of 105.89% year-over-year. This substantial rise in expenses may have contributed to the drastic fall in profit.
Despite the profit drop, the operating income showed resilience, climbing 27.13% quarter-over-quarter and 58.39% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹10.81, reflecting a robust increase of 82.29% year-over-year, indicating a potential positive outlook for shareholders.
Raymond has seen a -1.14% return in the last week, a -23.59% return over the past six months, and a -10.24% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the volatility and challenges the company has faced in the market recently.
Currently, Raymond boasts a market capitalization of ₹10,015.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2380 and a low of ₹960.22. These statistics reflect the company's fluctuating market position amidst the current economic climate.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of three analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Hold rating while two analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating. This mixed feedback indicates cautious optimism among analysts regarding Raymond's future performance.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that despite the challenges faced in Q3, analysts see potential for recovery and growth in the coming quarters.
Raymond Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|953.9
|1044.74
|-8.69%
|678.46
|+40.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|128.54
|127.86
|+0.53%
|62.43
|+105.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.56
|40.19
|+3.41%
|17.89
|+132.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|857.47
|968.89
|-11.5%
|617.58
|+38.84%
|Operating Income
|96.43
|75.85
|+27.13%
|60.88
|+58.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|92.11
|88.98
|+3.52%
|65.57
|+40.48%
|Net Income
|72.13
|60.03
|+20.16%
|183.5
|-60.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.81
|9.01
|+19.98%
|5.93
|+82.29%
