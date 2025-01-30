Raymond Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 60.69% YOY, profit at ₹72.13 crore and revenue at ₹953.9 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Raymond Q3 Results 2025:Raymond declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 40.6% year-over-year, despite a significant profit decline of 60.69%. The company's profit stood at 72.13 crore, with total revenue reaching 953.9 crore. Notably, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue experienced an 8.69% decline, although profit saw a healthy increase of 20.16%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses exhibited a rise of 0.53% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming increase of 105.89% year-over-year. This substantial rise in expenses may have contributed to the drastic fall in profit.

Despite the profit drop, the operating income showed resilience, climbing 27.13% quarter-over-quarter and 58.39% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at 10.81, reflecting a robust increase of 82.29% year-over-year, indicating a potential positive outlook for shareholders.

Raymond has seen a -1.14% return in the last week, a -23.59% return over the past six months, and a -10.24% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the volatility and challenges the company has faced in the market recently.

Currently, Raymond boasts a market capitalization of 10,015.33 crore, with a 52-week high of 2380 and a low of 960.22. These statistics reflect the company's fluctuating market position amidst the current economic climate.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of three analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Hold rating while two analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating. This mixed feedback indicates cautious optimism among analysts regarding Raymond's future performance.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that despite the challenges faced in Q3, analysts see potential for recovery and growth in the coming quarters.

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue953.91044.74-8.69%678.46+40.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total128.54127.86+0.53%62.43+105.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.5640.19+3.41%17.89+132.31%
Total Operating Expense857.47968.89-11.5%617.58+38.84%
Operating Income96.4375.85+27.13%60.88+58.39%
Net Income Before Taxes92.1188.98+3.52%65.57+40.48%
Net Income72.1360.03+20.16%183.5-60.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.819.01+19.98%5.93+82.29%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹72.13Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹953.9Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
