Raymond Ltd on Thursday reported a 15.5% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹58.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹69.10 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

However, its total income was up 9.03% to ₹1,407.45 crore as against ₹1,290.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said, "The quarter witnessed topline growth mainly driven by Branded Textile along with strong momentum maintained in Engineering and Real Estate businesses and overall higher profit margins, led by focused efforts on reducing operational costs."

Raymond's total expenses were at ₹1,342.31 crore, down 6.96% from ₹1,442.80 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20.

Revenue from textiles climbed 24.09% to ₹722.10 crore as against ₹581.90 crore earlier.

Revenue from shirting segment was up 12.2% to ₹133.17 crore from ₹118.69 crore. However, apparel revenue dropped 39.5% to ₹174.96 crore as against ₹289.27 crore.

Revenue from tools and hardware was at ₹120.29 crore, up 52.81% from ₹78.72 crore.

Auto components revenue increased 46.2% to ₹69.02 crore as compared to ₹47.21 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal.

Real estate and development of property segment revenue jumped 42.53% to ₹54.12 crore as against ₹37.97 crore.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, Raymond reported a net loss of ₹303.65 crore. It had posted a net profit of ₹201.76 crore in the previous year.

Total income for the entire fiscal dropped 44.5% to ₹3,647.83 crore. It was ₹6,578.30 crore in 2019-20.

Raymond said consumer sentiments have been hit due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of local lockdowns are impacting its retail store operations.

"We began the new fiscal with the higher number of wedding dates and encouraging consumer footfalls in retail outlets. However, with the second wave of COVID-19 and its intensity, we are witnessing lockdowns across cities thereby impacting sales," said Singhania.

Raymond is continuously ramping up its omni-channel capabilities to help serve consumers across India, he added.

Shares of Raymond Ltd settled at ₹328.15 on BSE, up 0.89% from the previous close.

