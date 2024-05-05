Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Raymond Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.94% YOY

Raymond Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.94% YOY

Livemint

Raymond Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.32% YoY & profit increased by 17.94% YoY

Raymond Q4 Results Live

Raymond Q4 Results Live : Raymond declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.32% & the profit increased by 17.94% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.32% and the profit increased by 24.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.47% q-o-q & increased by 13.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.49% q-o-q & increased by 84.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 35.64 for Q4 which decreased by 6.87% Y-o-Y.

Raymond has delivered 11.69% return in the last 1 week, 26.53% return in the last 6 months, and 33.16% YTD return.

Currently, Raymond has a market cap of 15270.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2333 & 1487.6 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Raymond Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2608.52386.16+9.32%2150.18+21.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total301.28291.19+3.47%264.35+13.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization88.2970.3+25.59%61.61+43.3%
Total Operating Expense2271.692094.53+8.46%1968.03+15.43%
Operating Income336.81291.63+15.49%182.15+84.91%
Net Income Before Taxes312.39248+25.96%173.39+80.17%
Net Income229.21183.5+24.91%194.35+17.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS35.6427.57+29.27%38.27-6.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹229.21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2608.5Cr

