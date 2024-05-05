Raymond Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.94% YOY

Raymond Q4 Results Live : Raymond declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.32% & the profit increased by 17.94% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.32% and the profit increased by 24.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.47% q-o-q & increased by 13.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.49% q-o-q & increased by 84.91% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹35.64 for Q4 which decreased by 6.87% Y-o-Y.

Raymond has delivered 11.69% return in the last 1 week, 26.53% return in the last 6 months, and 33.16% YTD return.

Currently, Raymond has a market cap of ₹15270.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2333 & ₹1487.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Raymond Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2608.5 2386.16 +9.32% 2150.18 +21.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 301.28 291.19 +3.47% 264.35 +13.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 88.29 70.3 +25.59% 61.61 +43.3% Total Operating Expense 2271.69 2094.53 +8.46% 1968.03 +15.43% Operating Income 336.81 291.63 +15.49% 182.15 +84.91% Net Income Before Taxes 312.39 248 +25.96% 173.39 +80.17% Net Income 229.21 183.5 +24.91% 194.35 +17.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 35.64 27.57 +29.27% 38.27 -6.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹229.21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2608.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!