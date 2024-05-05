Raymond Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.94% YOY

Raymond Q4 Results Live : Raymond declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.32% & the profit increased by 17.94% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.32% and the profit increased by 24.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.47% q-o-q & increased by 13.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 15.49% q-o-q & increased by 84.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹35.64 for Q4 which decreased by 6.87% Y-o-Y.
Raymond has delivered 11.69% return in the last 1 week, 26.53% return in the last 6 months, and 33.16% YTD return.
Currently, Raymond has a market cap of ₹15270.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2333 & ₹1487.6 respectively.
As of 05 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Raymond Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2608.5
|2386.16
|+9.32%
|2150.18
|+21.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|301.28
|291.19
|+3.47%
|264.35
|+13.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|88.29
|70.3
|+25.59%
|61.61
|+43.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|2271.69
|2094.53
|+8.46%
|1968.03
|+15.43%
|Operating Income
|336.81
|291.63
|+15.49%
|182.15
|+84.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|312.39
|248
|+25.96%
|173.39
|+80.17%
|Net Income
|229.21
|183.5
|+24.91%
|194.35
|+17.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|35.64
|27.57
|+29.27%
|38.27
|-6.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹229.21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2608.5Cr
