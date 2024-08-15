R&B Denims Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.05% YOY

R&B Denims Q1 Results Live : R&B Denims declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue saw a significant year-on-year increase of 50.79%. However, the profit showed a slight decrease of 0.05% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.38% and the profit decreased by 30.92%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for the company declined by 7.02% quarter-on-quarter but saw a substantial increase of 56.51% year-on-year. This indicates a notable rise in operational costs compared to the same quarter last year, even though there was a slight reduction from the previous quarter.
Operating income for R&B Denims was down by 26.32% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 24.79% year-on-year. This decline highlights the challenges the company faced in maintaining its operational profitability both on a quarterly and yearly basis.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.59, which represents a decrease of 19.09% year-on-year. The decline in EPS is reflective of the lower profitability and increased expenses the company encountered during the quarter.
In terms of stock performance, R&B Denims has delivered a -7.92% return over the last week. However, the company has shown stronger performance over a longer period, with a 35.71% return in the last 6 months and a 65.65% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, R&B Denims has a market capitalization of ₹634.31 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹88 and a 52-week low of ₹28.55. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and the market's fluctuating confidence in the company's performance.
R&B Denims Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|78.39
|123.21
|-36.38%
|51.99
|+50.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.29
|6.76
|-7.02%
|4.02
|+56.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.18
|5.13
|-18.66%
|2.92
|+42.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|71.9
|114.4
|-37.15%
|43.36
|+65.82%
|Operating Income
|6.49
|8.81
|-26.32%
|8.63
|-24.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.59
|10.41
|-36.65%
|7.84
|-15.96%
|Net Income
|5.13
|7.42
|-30.92%
|5.13
|-0.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.59
|0.96
|-38.57%
|0.73
|-19.09%
