R&B Denims Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.05% YOY

R&B Denims Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 50.79% YoY & profit decreased by 0.05% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
R&B Denims Q1 Results Live : R&B Denims declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue saw a significant year-on-year increase of 50.79%. However, the profit showed a slight decrease of 0.05% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.38% and the profit decreased by 30.92%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for the company declined by 7.02% quarter-on-quarter but saw a substantial increase of 56.51% year-on-year. This indicates a notable rise in operational costs compared to the same quarter last year, even though there was a slight reduction from the previous quarter.

Operating income for R&B Denims was down by 26.32% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 24.79% year-on-year. This decline highlights the challenges the company faced in maintaining its operational profitability both on a quarterly and yearly basis.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.59, which represents a decrease of 19.09% year-on-year. The decline in EPS is reflective of the lower profitability and increased expenses the company encountered during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, R&B Denims has delivered a -7.92% return over the last week. However, the company has shown stronger performance over a longer period, with a 35.71% return in the last 6 months and a 65.65% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, R&B Denims has a market capitalization of 634.31 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 88 and a 52-week low of 28.55. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and the market's fluctuating confidence in the company's performance.

R&B Denims Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue78.39123.21-36.38%51.99+50.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.296.76-7.02%4.02+56.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.185.13-18.66%2.92+42.87%
Total Operating Expense71.9114.4-37.15%43.36+65.82%
Operating Income6.498.81-26.32%8.63-24.79%
Net Income Before Taxes6.5910.41-36.65%7.84-15.96%
Net Income5.137.42-30.92%5.13-0.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.590.96-38.57%0.73-19.09%
FAQs
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
