R&B Denims Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.05% YOY

R&B Denims Q1 Results Live : R&B Denims declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue saw a significant year-on-year increase of 50.79%. However, the profit showed a slight decrease of 0.05% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.38% and the profit decreased by 30.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for the company declined by 7.02% quarter-on-quarter but saw a substantial increase of 56.51% year-on-year. This indicates a notable rise in operational costs compared to the same quarter last year, even though there was a slight reduction from the previous quarter.

Operating income for R&B Denims was down by 26.32% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 24.79% year-on-year. This decline highlights the challenges the company faced in maintaining its operational profitability both on a quarterly and yearly basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.59, which represents a decrease of 19.09% year-on-year. The decline in EPS is reflective of the lower profitability and increased expenses the company encountered during the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, R&B Denims has delivered a -7.92% return over the last week. However, the company has shown stronger performance over a longer period, with a 35.71% return in the last 6 months and a 65.65% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, R&B Denims has a market capitalization of ₹634.31 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹88 and a 52-week low of ₹28.55. These figures highlight the stock's volatility and the market's fluctuating confidence in the company's performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

R&B Denims Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 78.39 123.21 -36.38% 51.99 +50.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.29 6.76 -7.02% 4.02 +56.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.18 5.13 -18.66% 2.92 +42.87% Total Operating Expense 71.9 114.4 -37.15% 43.36 +65.82% Operating Income 6.49 8.81 -26.32% 8.63 -24.79% Net Income Before Taxes 6.59 10.41 -36.65% 7.84 -15.96% Net Income 5.13 7.42 -30.92% 5.13 -0.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.59 0.96 -38.57% 0.73 -19.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.13Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹78.39Cr

