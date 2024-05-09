RBI’s infra financing guidelines no cause for panic, says PNB after record fourth quarter
Punjab National Bank plans to clarify with RBI if the regulator's draft proposal for higher provisioning on infrastructure advances would be applicable for small loans as well
PNB’s profit in the fourth quarter of FY24 is higher than its profit in all of FY23
NEW DELHI : State-run lender Punjab National Bank plans to seek clarification from the central bank on whether its draft guidelines proposing higher provisioning for infrastructure financing would be applicable for small loans as well.