RBL Bank Limited on Monday posted a net loss ₹459 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of ₹141 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the bank had posted a net profit of ₹75.34 crore in Q4FY21.

The net interest income for the quarter fell 7% to ₹970 crore as against ₹1,041 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, the NII rose 7% from ₹906 crore.

The lender's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) came at 4.99% in Q1FY22 as against 4.34% in the previous quarter (Q4FY21). The Net NPA fell 2.01% from 2.12% QoQ, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the bank took additional provision of ₹604 crore on account of higher slippages in unsecured retail portfolio.

The June-quarter provisions and contingencies came at ₹1,426 crore as against ₹5,00 crore a year ago.

Commenting on the performance Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said,“ While our revenues and operating profits have held up well and continue to grow year on year, the effect of the second wave of the COVID pandemic on our asset quality was rather severe and different from the first wave given the nature of our businesses, despite the planned counter – cyclicality in our business mix."

"Additionally, we have set a clear road map for our Transformation 2.0 journey encompassing a larger digital agenda, expansion of our branch footprint, and building out our secured retail assets business and are confident that given our business traction and competitive strengths in certain businesses, this will reflect positively in our financial performance going forward," he added.

RBL Bank's scrip on Monday closed 1.06% higher at ₹195 on BSE.





