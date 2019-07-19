Mumbai: RBL Bank Ltd on Friday said its first-quarter net profit rose 40.52% on the back of higher net interest income and other income.

The bank posted a net profit of ₹267.05 crore for the three months ended 30 June, against ₹190.04 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was higher than ₹262 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 12 analysts.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 47.88% to ₹817.32 crore during the quarter, from ₹552.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 47.62% to ₹481.21 crore in the three months from ₹325.97 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 1.38% in the June quarter, and 1.40% in the year-ago period.

Provisions during the quarter increased 51.89% to ₹213.18 crore, from ₹140.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. During the January-March period, the bank had set aside ₹199.97 crore in provisions.

Post-provision, the net NPA ratio was at 0.65%, against 0.69% in the March quarter, and 0.75% in the year-ago period.

At 01.06 pm, shares of the bank lost 4.96%, while the Sensex lost 1.04%.