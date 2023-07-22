RBL Bank Q1 result: Net profit up 43% YoY to ₹288 crore1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 02:13 PM IST
In the quarter under review, the RBL bank reported a 43 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹288 crore against ₹201 corre in Q1FY23
Registering a significant rise in its net profit, RBL Bank's net profit rose by 43% YoY to ₹288 crore in the first quarter of FY24 against ₹201 crore in Q1FY23. The private lender managed to perform above than market expectation.
