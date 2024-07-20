RBL Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.95% at ₹371.52 crore; gross NPAs down 0.53% for Q1FY2025

RBL Bank Q1 results: The private sector lender, RBL Bank, posted a 28.95 per cent rise in net profit to ₹371.52 crore for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025 on Saturday, July 20, as compared to ₹288.11 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company results filed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

RBL Bank shares closed 1.07 per cent lower at ₹240.15 after the trading session on July 19, as compared to ₹240.15 in the previous market close.

The private lender's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) reduced by 0.53 per cent to 2.69 per cent at ₹2,377.82 crore for the April to June quarter of FY2025, as compared to 3.22 per cent at ₹2,404.25 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The net NPAs for the bank were also down 0.26 per cent to 0.74 per cent at ₹638.94 crore for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, as compared to 1.00 per cent at ₹729.80 crore in the same period the previous year.

The interest income for the private bank increased 22.42 per cent to ₹3,496.24 crore in Q1 FY2025 compared to ₹2,855.88 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

“We are pleased to report another period of stable financial performance. Our performance continues to track our stated goals, with our execution starting to deliver promising outcomes. We are seeing early results from our strategic initiatives," said R Subramaniakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of RBL Bank in the press release.